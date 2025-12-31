Staff Picks: Predicting Indiana's Rose Bowl clash with Alabama

A few weeks following Indiana’s Big Ten title win over Ohio State, the Hoosiers are set to embark on their College Football Playoff run.

Indiana is set for a Rose Bowl battle with Alabama with a spot in the Peach Bowl and the College Football Playoff semi-final on the line.

Each week throughout the season, our staff will break down the upcoming matchup and make their predictions on how things will play out. From big-picture storylines to score forecasts, our weekly picks aim to give fans a snapshot of expectations heading into game day.

This week, the focus is squarely on Indiana’s College Football Playoff showdown with Alabama.

Zach’s Pick

Indiana’s postseason run has finally arrived. With it comes a battle with the vaunted Crimson Tide of Alabama. Let’s get this out of the way — I think Indiana, top to bottom, is the better team. This is by no means the toughest opponent Indiana has faced this season. In my opinion, Ohio State and Oregon are both more impressive outfits than this year’s Alabama squad. With that being said, Alabama still presents plenty of challenges for Indiana. The Tide have an elite passing attack and the secondary is capable of flipping momentum in an instant. Nevertheless, I think this is the Hoosiers’ game to lose. At this point in the season, Indiana is just as battle-tested — if not more — as Alabama and is better — on paper — in pretty much every facet of the game. Given how resilient this Crimson Tide team is, I think they keep it close.

Prediction: Indiana 24, Alabama 20

Alec’s Pick

ucture, consistency and a strict and regimented attention to details. The last three weeks have been anything but all three, yet this group seems sharp and loose. There is a confidence radiating from each player as they head into Thursday’s showdown with Alabama. I think that is notable. On the field, can Indiana force Alabama into a one-dimensional offense? Alabama’s rushing game has struggled against ranked teams and strong defenses. The question mark is IU’s ability to contain Ty Simpson if he’s able to get out of the pocket. While Indiana will have to replace Stephen Daley, there appears to be a confidence in the system and the 1/11th ‘job description’ for each player in their respective position. Can Alabama get off to a quick start? IU has only given up 52 combined points after halftime — 4.0 points per second half per game this year. In Alabama’s three losses this year, it has just seven first quarter points. Add in its CFP first round game against Oklahoma, and it’s another outing with zero first quarter points. If the Crimson Tide are slow to start, this could be a difficult task to overcome Indiana’s well-rounded roster. I think Indiana has the talent, the scheme and the confidence to overcome anything thrown its way. Hoosiers continue to make history.

Prediction: Indiana 24, Alabama 13

Colin’s Pick

For the first time since 1968, the Hoosiers will compete in the granddaddy of them all. The 2026 Rose Bowl Game will mark history for Indiana football, but more importantly, it presents an opportunity to survive and advance in the College Football Playoff. As the No. 1 seed, Indiana is favored over No. 9 Alabama, but the Crimson Tide is still an incredibly talented team that poses a challenge to Curt Cignetti’s team. With a few projected draft picks on each side of the ball, Alabama could turn it on at any point, and the Hoosiers need to be cognizant of that. Ty Simpson can be terrific, and with a defensive line that’s without Stephen Daley, getting pressure on the quarterback could be difficult. I think this matchup comes down to who controls the line of scrimmage, as with inclement weather being a strong possibility, whoever runs for more yards most likely leaves as the Rose Bowl champion. Due to Indiana’s track record on the offensive line, I think a dip in production on the defensive front won’t be too detrimental, as Bryant Haines should make the necessary adjustments to get it done. On an incredibly grand stage, I have Indiana winning and advancing over the 18-time national champion Crimson Tide, with it being a relatively low-scoring, physical ballgame.

Prediction: Indiana 23, Alabama 14

Drew’s Pick

For the first time in history, Indiana Football will take on Alabama in the Rose Bowl. The two programs have been opposite ends of the college football spectrum, with the Crimson Tide having won 18 national championships and the Hoosiers having the second-most losses in the history of the sport. Despite the history of the two programs, I believe Indiana is the better and more complete football team on both sides. With rain forecasted, I’m expecting a lower-scoring game as both defenses are in the top 15 in the country in points against. With the weather likely affecting the game, the ability to run the football will be crucial, and that is the Hoosiers’ biggest advantage coming into this one. Indiana has found success on both sides of the run game, while Alabama has struggled to run the football on offense. Ultimately, I think the strength of the Hoosiers’ run defense will be the difference if they are going to take down the Crimson Tide in Pasadena.

Prediction: Indiana 24, Alabama 16

Kyler’s Pick

After a LONG 3 weeks, we finally have an Indiana football game and it does not get any bigger at this current moment than the Rose Bowl vs a team like Alabama for the Hoosiers. For me personally, I have been loving this idea of the “Blue Blood vs the New Blood” theme of this game. While this is not Nick Sabin’s Alabama, this is still a really good SEC football team that Indiana is facing. Even though they are Alabama, do I think they are better than Indiana? No, not at all. Indiana outmatches nearly every spot on the field vs Alabama. As long as Indiana does not let the moment get too big for them (which they won’t), Indiana wins this game and goes to Atlanta.

Prediction: Indiana 28, Alabama 14

Coach Griff’s Pick

The Rose Bowl is rarely about flash. It’s about discipline, execution, and composure when the stakes are highest. As Indiana and Alabama prepare to meet on college football’s biggest stage, the matchup shapes up as a true College Football Playoff test — one that favors the team that plays cleaner football for four quarters. Indiana’s strength throughout the 2025 season has been its ability to control game flow. The Hoosiers stay ahead of the chains, protect the football, and consistently win situational moments — third down, red zone, and late-game execution. That formula travels, even against a program as talented and experienced as Alabama. Alabama will have its moments. The Crimson Tide always do. But Indiana’s defensive discipline and ability to limit explosive plays force Alabama to earn yards snap after snap. That’s where the game tilts. This Rose Bowl feels like a fourth-quarter game — tight, physical, and decided by execution rather than emotion. Indiana controls the tempo, finishes drives when opportunities present themselves, and makes the key defensive stops late to close the game.

Prediction: Indiana 27, Alabama 20

