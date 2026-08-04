Stephen Daley announces his return to Indiana for 5th season

Indiana edge rusher Stephen Daley is retuning to Indiana, the program announced on Tuesday.

Following the court ruling by Judge Charlotte Sweeney of the U.S. District Court of Colorado last Friday, which granted a class-wide preliminary injunction that requires the NCAA to declare eligible all high school class of 2022 athletes who exhausted four seasons of eligibility this spring, potential members of Indiana’s roster a season ago were given the opportunity to return.

Daley returns to Indiana after having a tremendous second half of the season. He put up 13.5 tackles for loss in the final seven games, after replacing injured edge rusher Kellan Wyatt, and was 2nd in the nation with 19.0 tackles for loss before suffering a freak injury in the Big Ten Championship celebration, causing him to miss the College Football Playoff.

He finished the season with 38 tackles and 5.5 sacks.

Daley, who transferred from Kent State this offseason, was a Second-Team All-American selection by On3 and was Honorable Mention All-Big Ten.

Indiana begins fall camp on Wednesday.

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