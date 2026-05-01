'Students are the heartbeat of this campus': Indiana basketball changing student section seating ahead of 2026-27 season

For the upcoming 2026-27 season the Indiana basketball program will be changing where its student section sits inside of Assembly Hall.

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Indiana students will now occupy both the north and south bleachers behind the baskets, in addition to the already sectioned off area on the east side of the arena, Indiana athletics announced on Friday morning.

“IU students are the heartbeat of this campus, and they are a huge part of what makes gamedays special at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall,” IU Athetlic Director Scott Dolson said. “This change recognizes and celebrates that by giving our students a huge percentage of the best seats at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.”

The previous seating limited students to just the south bleachers behind the basket and the east side seating. This should allow Indiana to double the number of court-level seats set aside for students to approximately 1,200.

The north bleachers were previously utilized by general public season ticket holders.

“We are excited to continue making Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall the toughest road environment in all of college basketball,” head men’s basketball coach Darian DeVries said. “We appreciate all the support we have received from Hoosier Nation and look forward to seeing you all this season.”

Indiana is entering next season with the No. 1 overall transfer portal class after failing to reach the NCAA Tournament in year one under DeVries.

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