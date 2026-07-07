The Hoosier Basketball
Summer Q&A: Indiana basketball players discuss offseason one month into workouts
Indiana basketball players Aiden Sherrell, Samet Yigitoglu, and Trevor Manhertz were made available to select media after Tuesday morning’s practice, and a month into summer workouts.
Below are their full Q&As.
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Aiden Sherrell
Samet Yigitoglu
Trevor Manhertz
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