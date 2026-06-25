Summer Q&A: Indiana basketball players discuss summer workouts

Indiana basketball players Trent Sisley, Jaeden Mustaf, and Vaughn Karvala were made available to select media after Thursday morning’s practice.

Below are their full Q&As.

Trent Sisley

Jaeden Mustaf

Vaughn Karvala

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