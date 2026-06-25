The Hoosier Basketball
Summer Q&A: Indiana basketball players discuss summer workouts
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Indiana basketball players Trent Sisley, Jaeden Mustaf, and Vaughn Karvala were made available to select media after Thursday morning’s practice.
Below are their full Q&As.
Trent Sisley
Jaeden Mustaf
Vaughn Karvala
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