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The Hoosier Basketball

Summer Q&A: Indiana basketball players discuss summer workouts

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Alec Lasley@allasley
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Indiana basketball players Trent Sisley, Jaeden Mustaf, and Vaughn Karvala were made available to select media after Thursday morning’s practice.

Below are their full Q&As.

Trent Sisley

Jaeden Mustaf

Vaughn Karvala

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