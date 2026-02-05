Takeaways: Notes & quotes from Curt Cignetti on incoming 2026 high school, transfer class

Spring practice is expected to begin in just a little over a month and that means it’ll be the first time a vast majority of the new-look Indiana football roster will be on the field for the first time. It’s also a critical month to set the standard for the summer and eventually fall camp for a team coming off the National Championship.

Most of Indiana’s 2026 high school class is part of the early enrollees on campus and the transfer class arrived in early January.

Indiana heads into spring ball with the No. 1 overall transfer class and the No. 30 overall high school class in 2026.

The Hoosiers are expected to be done in the transfer cycle, with 17 additions this offseason.

“You have a lot of people you want to walk through the door and you have a higher-caliber recruit and that’s a fun thing,” Cignetti said on Big Ten Network’s National Signing Day special. “Especially high school wise and that’s the foundation, but now you have to capitalize on it.”

Indiana’s transfer class has ranked No. 10 overall and then No. 13 in Cignetti’s first two years in Bloomington. Now, it’s the top class. The players coming into the program — and interested in the program — are changing, but specific boxes have to be checked in order for Cignetti to sign off on any addition.

“It’s a daily process. Things that are important to us aren’t going to change and that’s improve daily as much as you can,” he said. “It’s still about selecting the right people and they have to fit our program. I will turn away talent if I don’t think the work habits or commitment’s there. That part hasn’t changed at all.”

With that in mind, here are a few key tidbits from Curt Cignetti’s segment on BTN.

Cignetti on TCU quarterback Josh Hoover: “He started a lot of football games, won a lot of football games, thrown a lot of touchdown passes. He’s got a quick release, very accurate, competitor, smart. And I’m really looking forward to developing him.”

Cignetti on Kansas State EDGE Tobi Osunsanmi: He’s expected to play the STUD for Indiana alongside key returner Daniel Ndukwe. On Osunsanmi, Cignetti says he has ‘really exceptional initial quickness’ to get in the backfield.

Cignetti on Kansas State DE Chiddi Obiazor: Cignetti says he’s ‘a bigger guy’ that can move around the defensive line with some versatility. He’s expected to play field end to replace Stephen Daley and Kellan Wyatt from this past season, but could also move inside to DT in certain packages/sets.

Cignetti on Notre Dame DE Joshua Burnham: Burnham is also expected to play field end but can play on both sides of the ball, and likely will.



Cignetti on Miami TE Brock Schott: Schott had labrum surgery at Miami and won’t be cleared until after spring practice — so a significant setback for someone expected to play a role for Indiana in 2026.

Cignetti on incoming freshman TE Trevor Gibbs: Cignetti mentioned that Gibbs is dealing with a foot injury and needed ‘a couple screws’. He’ll be slow to get on the field and, like Schott, likely won’t be available during the spring.

Cignetti on the TE room: “That’s the biggest question mark right now as I look at the offense — how that thing will be looking come the end of fall camp. But we’ll figure it out.”

