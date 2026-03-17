Talkin’ Bout The Hoosiers Ep. 72 – What's next for Indiana Basketball after missing the tournament
Top 10
- 1Breaking
Aden Holloway Arrest
Alabama announces decision
- 2
Rex Culpepper
Former Syracuse QB dies
- 3Hot
Greg Sankey
Change will be uncomfortable
- 4
NCAA Tournament Odds
March Madness favorites
- 5
AP Poll Top 25
Shakeup ahead of March Madness
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