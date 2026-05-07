Talkin’ Bout The Hoosiers Ep. 74 – Indiana Basketball Transfer Portal Recap and Shot Clock Talk
- 1New
Report: Matt Campbell agreed to take Lions job in 2020
- 2
Why coaches voted for a 24-team College Football Playoff
- 3
Brian Kelly using AI to prepare for next job
- 4
Thursday Clemson Recruiting Nuggets
- 5
Updated 2026 College Football Playoff and bowl projections
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