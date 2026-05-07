Talkin’ Bout The Hoosiers Ep. 74 – Indiana Basketball Transfer Portal Recap and Shot Clock Talk

Talkin’ Bout The Hoosiers episode 74 is here and the TheHoosier.com staff is talking Indiana Basketball after they reloaded in the transfer portal.

Host Drew Rosenberg and basketball recruiting analyst Kyler Staley are talking Indiana Basketball after their big haul in transfer portal. They also talk the recent news to Indiana high school basketball landscape as the shot clock proposal was declined and NIL was approved. That and much more on episode 74 of the Talkin’ Bout the Hoosiers podcast.

Join the TheHoosier.com staff of Kyler Staley, Drew Rosenberg, and Zach Browning each and every week as they discuss all things Indiana basketball, IU football, recruiting and much more when it comes to the Hoosiers! Make sure you hit that subscribe button on YouTube, follow us on Spotify and turn on those notifications, as well!

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