Talkin’ Bout The Hoosiers Ep. 76 – Indiana Basketball Spring Recruiting Update

Talkin’ Bout The Hoosiers episode 76 is here and the TheHoosier.com staff is talking Indiana Basketball after some spring recruiting news and 2026 schedule updates.

Host Drew Rosenberg and basketball recruiting analyst Kyler Staley are talking Indiana Basketball recruiting as the Spring AAU session wraps up. They also talk the recent scheduling news as IU will play Syracuse and Kentucky plus much more on episode 76 of the Talkin’ Bout the Hoosiers podcast.

Join the TheHoosier.com staff of Kyler Staley and Drew Rosenberg each and every week as they discuss all things Indiana basketball, IU football, recruiting and much more when it comes to the Hoosiers! Make sure you hit that subscribe button on YouTube, follow us on Spotify and turn on those notifications, as well!

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