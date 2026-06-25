Talkin’ Bout The Hoosiers Ep. 78 – KSR's Brandon Ramsey joins the show

Talkin’ Bout The Hoosiers episode 78 is here and the TheHoosier.com staff is joined by KSR’s Brandon Ramsey to talk all things college basketball.

Host Drew Rosenberg and basketball recruiting analyst are joined by recurring guest Brandon Ramsey to talk all things college basketball. They talk Dusty May’s departure from Michigan, the recently approved 5 for 5 eligibility rules, Indiana basketball’s offseason, and some Indiana high school basketball news ahead of the Charlie Hughes Showcase. That and much more on episode 78 of the Talkin’ Bout the Hoosiers podcast.

Join the TheHoosier.com staff of Kyler Staley and Drew Rosenberg each and every week as they discuss all things Indiana basketball, IU football, recruiting and much more when it comes to the Hoosiers! Make sure you hit that subscribe button on YouTube, follow us on Spotify and turn on those notifications, as well!

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Indiana basketball set to face North Carolina in Preseason Exhibition

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