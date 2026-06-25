Skip to main content
Indiana
Join Now
$1
FOR 5 DAYS, THEN GET 50% OFF FIRST YEAR
TheHoosier
+

The Hoosier Basketball

Talkin’ Bout The Hoosiers Ep. 78 – KSR's Brandon Ramsey joins the show

6I5A5606
Drew Rosenberg@drew_rosenberg2
7h0members liked this
TAH78
Talkin’ Bout The Hoosiers episode 78 is here and the boys are joined by KSR's Brandon Ramsey to talk all things college basketball.

Talkin’ Bout The Hoosiers episode 78 is here and the TheHoosier.com staff is joined by KSR’s Brandon Ramsey to talk all things college basketball.

Host Drew Rosenberg and basketball recruiting analyst are joined by recurring guest Brandon Ramsey to talk all things college basketball. They talk Dusty May’s departure from Michigan, the recently approved 5 for 5 eligibility rules, Indiana basketball’s offseason, and some Indiana high school basketball news ahead of the Charlie Hughes Showcase. That and much more on episode 78 of the Talkin’ Bout the Hoosiers podcast.

Join the TheHoosier.com staff of Kyler Staley and Drew Rosenberg each and every week as they discuss all things Indiana basketball, IU football, recruiting and much more when it comes to the Hoosiers! Make sure you hit that subscribe button on YouTube, follow us on Spotify and turn on those notifications, as well!

Also subscribe to The Hoosier for more premium content about all things Indiana Basketball, IU Football, and much more!

Indiana basketball set to face North Carolina in Preseason Exhibition

Watch on Youtube! Hit that Subscribe button please!

Listen on Spotify! Hit that Follow button please!

Make sure to follow and subscribe to all TheHoosier social media platforms so you never miss any of our content including XFacebookYouTubeSpotifyApple Podcasts, and Pocket Casts

Members only · one like per member

RECOMMENDATIONS

Curated by editors · personalized to your reading

KEEP SCROLLING

More from The Hoosier

More The Hoosier News