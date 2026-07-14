Talkin’ Bout The Hoosiers Ep. 79 – Indiana Basketball Summer Preview

Talkin’ Bout The Hoosiers episode 79 is here and the TheHoosier.com staff is previewing Indiana Basketball’s summer exhibition and their Peru trip.

Host Drew Rosenberg, basketball recruiting analyst Kyler Staley, and senior writer Colin McMahon are talking all things Indiana basketball heading into the summer. They talk about what they are watching for from Indiana’s preseason slate including potential standouts, what the rotation could look like and much more on episode 79 of the Talkin’ Bout the Hoosiers podcast.

Join the TheHoosier.com staff of Kyler Staley, Drew Rosenberg, and Colin McMahon each and every week as they discuss all things Indiana basketball, IU football, recruiting and much more when it comes to the Hoosiers! Make sure you hit that subscribe button on YouTube, follow us on Spotify and turn on those notifications, as well!

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Quick Hitters: Indiana basketball takeaways from first July Live Period (+)

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