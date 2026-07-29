Talkin’ Bout The Hoosiers Ep. 80 – Indiana Football Big Ten Media Days Preview

Talkin’ Bout The Hoosiers episode 80 is here and the TheHoosier.com staff is talking Indiana Football ahead of this week’s Big Ten Media Days.

Host Drew Rosenberg and lead beat writer Colin McMahon are talking all things Indiana Football ahead of Media Days. They talk about where Indiana landed in the preseason poll, storylines they’re watching for heading into media days, and much more on episode 80 of the Talkin’ Bout the Hoosiers podcast.

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Indiana Football: Where the Hoosiers are projected in preseason Big Ten poll

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