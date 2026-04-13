Talkin’ Bout The Hoosiers – Jaeden Mustaf commits to Indiana Basketball

Talkin’ Bout The Hoosiers is here and the TheHoosier.com staff is reacting to the news that Georgia Tech transfer guard Jaeden Mustaf has committed to Indian basketball

Writer and host Drew Rosenberg and Basketball Recruiting Analyst Kyler Staley talk about what Jaeden Mustaf brings to Indiana basketball and their thoughts on his commitment. They also talk about how he fits Darian DeVries’ play style, and much more on this breaking news episode of the Talkin’ Bout the Hoosiers podcast.

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