TCU transfer quarterback Josh Hoover commits to Indiana

Indiana football has landed its fourth commitment of the 2026 transfer portal cycle in the form of TCU quarterback Josh Hoover.

Hoover, a 6-foot-1, 205-pound native of Rockwall, Texas, announced his commitment to head coach Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers on Sunday. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

MORE: Transfer Portal Thread | Indiana football transfer portal tracker | Indiana football’s transfer portal wish list: A position-by-position breakdown of 2026 needs

Hoover spent the past four seasons in his home state with the Horned Frogs, taking over the starting quarterback job in 2023. Over the last three seasons as a starter, Hoover completed 65.1% of his passes for 9,627 yards and 71 touchdowns with 33 interceptions.

This past season, Hoover — who opted out of TCU’s Alamo Bowl matchup against USC — threw for 3,472 yards and 29 touchdowns with 13 interceptions while completing 65.9% of his passes.

Hoover recorded five 300-yard passing performances in 2025, including a 306-yard, four-touchdown outing in the regular-season finale, a 45-23 win over Cincinnati. He also experienced stretches of turnover issues, with five games with multiple interceptions during the season.

“When you sit down and you say what makes a quarterback a great quarterback, I’m not so sure that the most important quality isn’t an innate ability to just make people around you better,” TCU head coach Sonny Dykes said in July. “I think that’s what Josh [Hoover] does better than anything. Now look, he throws the ball as well as any quarterback I’ve coached and I’ve been fortunate to coach some good ones. No. 1 pick overall, Super Bowl MVP, guys like that that have gone on and had success at the next level. He’s right there in terms of his ability to throw the football. But his most important and best characteristic is just who he is.”

With Fernando Mendoza, the Heisman Trophy winner, expected to depart for the NFL, Indiana entered the portal in search of an experienced quarterback with its sights set on getting back to the College Football Playoff for a third consecutive season in 2026. With the portal opening Jan. 2, the Indiana staff quickly identified Hoover as a top priority target.

SEE ALSO: Devan Boykin delivers defining defensive performance in Indiana’s Rose Bowl rout of Alabama

A key factor in Indiana’s interest in Hoover was his familiarity with run-pass option concepts, a foundational element of the Hoosiers’ offense under offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan. Mendoza led the nation in RPO usage last season at approximately 25%, while Hoover ranked second nationally at 20.3%.

Hoover was previously committed to Indiana out of high school during the tenure of former Hoosier head coach Tom Allen before decommitting and ultimately signing with TCU.

Hoover is rated as the No. 15 overall player in the transfer portal and the No. 6-ranked transfer quarterback.

Hoover is the fourth commitment via the transfer portal this cycle for the Hoosiers, joining Wisconsin transfer safety Preston Zachman, Michigan State transfer wideout Nick Marsh and Kansas State transfer defensive end Tobi Osunsanmi.

Not yet a member of TheHoosier? Join our community for 50% off your first year and get a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership. Join here!

Make sure to follow and subscribe to all TheHoosier social media platforms so you never miss any of our content including X, Facebook, YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Pocket Casts.