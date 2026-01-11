'The best start, stop guy': Indiana details decision to use D'Angelo Ponds on offense in Peach Bowl

'The best start, stop guy': Indiana details decision to use D'Angelo Ponds on offense in Peach Bowlby: Alec Lasley2 hours agoallasleyRead In AppJan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive back D'Angelo Ponds (5) runs the ball against Oregon Ducks defensive back Jadon Canady (22) during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn ImagesD'Angelo Ponds was used on offense for Indiana in the Peach Bowl and multiple players and coaches spoke on why.