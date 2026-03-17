'The criteria stays the same ... Everything's earned': Curt Cignetti details approach to evaluating prospects as doors open due to early success

Production over potential. That’s been the mantra of Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti for the majority of his career, but even more over the last two years since his arrival at Indiana. It’s what has led him to a 27-2 overall record, Big Ten and National Championship and emergence as the top coach in the country — leading what is now among the top programs in the nation.

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But how did that record come to be? How did his career — which has never seen a losing record in a season — take this path? It’s simple for the now third-year coach in Bloomington; talent evaluation.

Curt Cignetti has worked as a recruiting analyst and coordinator at the power level, and head coach at the low major and then mid major level before arriving at Indiana. Evaluating talent has always set him apart and been the backbone of his success.

While NIL, the transfer portal and the increased discussion around ‘stars’ at the high school ranks have taken over the game, he’s never batted an eye. His success continues to hinge on his evaluation and always will.

Indiana’s early success hinged on the additions through the transfer portal in order to ‘win now’. The Hoosiers went from adding 32 transfers in 2024, to 23 in 2025 and then 17 this offseason. From a large contingent of James Madison players who followed Cignetti to Indiana, to guys like Fernando Mendoza, Roman Hemby, Pat Coogan, Stephen Daley, Kellan Wyatt, Riley Nowakowski, Lou Moore, Devan Boykin and more, the evaluation has been near perfect for this staff.

“I think it’s a little easier in the portal,” Cignetti said on the Y-Option Podcast. “Maybe because guys have a body of work at this level, and through the years you can kind of see the consistency and production — at least in some cases, a year or two of production against the top-level competition. Most of the Group of 5 guys we’ve taken have multiple years of production.”

Most of Indiana’s success comes on the back of two or three star talent that have likely gone to a lower level, played and produced. Then it’s about ensuring they fit the scheme and system, and more importantly, the locker room and culture that is set.

“I think that first impression goes a long way when you get face-to-face with a guy, whether it’s on Zoom or in your office,” Cignetti said. “You hear what he says and how he comes across. The first impression is not always 100 percent, but it’s up there in the 70s, 80s maybe. We do our research. We know people, and you get recommendations, good recommendations or maybe stay away from that guy.”

Winning has clearly opened up doors for Indiana — both at the transfer level and high school ranks. While the transfer class has leveled off in each of the last two years, Indiana’s No. 1 overall transfer class this offseason shows the level of talent and skill it can now get — in addition to fit.

Cignetti believes in developing a high school pipeline and building a program that way while supplementing the younger players with an older, experienced, and productive group. That’s not going to change.

“I think the factual data on the portal guys tells the story for the most part,” said Cignetti. “The high school guys — it’s a little harder. They’re young, they’re going to change a lot from 17 (years old) to 22 … They’re going to change so much, and that’s where the development becomes really important.

“What we’re really looking for there are position-specific criteria. Toughness at all positions is still number one. Ankle, knee, hip flexibility, ability to change directions, stop-start, generate power is important at all positions … But they’re going to change a lot. But you’re not counting on those guys all the time to help you play winning football as a freshman. Most freshman are not capable of playing winning football yet at this level. Some are, and generally speaking, more at the skill positions than the interior of the lines.”

“But those guys represent the foundation of the house. Most of them understand that it could take a year or two (to see playing time). They work hard daily. They change for the best. They get bigger, stronger, faster. They learn the offense, defense, the expectation levels, the standards, consistency in performance. Consistency day in, day out in terms of being accountable. The great things about those guys is they’re going to be with you four or five years, hopefully.”

As Indiana’s transfer class has increased in talent level, so has the high school classes. Indiana has gone from 53rd overall in Cignetti’s first season to currently the No. 29 overall class for 2027 — with the expectation it’ll rise up into a top-25 class nationally.

While Indiana has struck gold on numerous occasions through the portal or high school level, nobody is perfect — and Cignetti is open about that.

“We have made some mistakes in the portal, more in the spring portal than in the winter portal. I can only think off the top of my head one mistake we’ve made in the winter portal in the two years, but in the spring, three or four, maybe … we’ve lost a few guys like that, they decide they want to redshirt or go in the portal and chase the bag, so to speak. So we’ve had a couple of those, but not many.”

During Indiana’s National Championship run this season, a year that stretched into late January, Cignetti was faced with the task of recruiting while prepping for opponents. That meant hosting transfer visits during normal prep time. It also meant spring enrollees on campus as the team won the National Championship and hosted the championship celebration.

As he will always do, he’ll stay the same as he’s always been. That meant the same standards, consistency, and culture. Because of that, he kept the 17 new transfer additions away from the championship roster, meeting with both separately until the final bow was wrapped on the 2025 season.

And now moving forward, nothing will change for Indiana or Curt Cignetti. Despite the doors that are now open, it’s business as usual in Bloomington.

“The criteria stays the same,” Cignetti emphasized. “Now, the talent level may improve. The evaluation on tape may be higher, but there’s still ‘a kind of guy’. They’ve got to understand coming in (to Indiana) that everything’s earned, not given. When I have a guy and they want promised this or that, playing time … no, I’ve never done that, never would. How could I possibly not lose the locker room if I’m promising guys that they will do this or that. Everything’s earned.”

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