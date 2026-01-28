Skip to main content
Indiana
'The difference in the game': Nick Dorn's importance to Indiana is evident -- and he showed it again in win over Purdue

headshotby: Alec Lasley33 minutes agoallasley
NCAA Basketball: Purdue at Indiana
Jan 27, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Nick Dorn (7) celebrates after a three-point basket against the Purdue Boilermakers during the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Indiana's Nick Dorn has arrived. His importance is evident and he showed it again against Purdue on Tuesday night.

