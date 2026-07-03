'The highest of expectations for our program': Scott Dolson 'super confident' with Indiana under guidance of Darian DeVries, while still understanding what's at stake

Indiana basketball has high pressure every single season, and for every single coach. But Darian DeVries enters year two with not only intense pressure, also high expectations — higher than they’ve been in the last few seasons.

After missing the NCAA Tournament in the first year under DeVries, Indiana comes back retooled and better-equipped to make a run in Big Ten play and March. That’s highlighted by a top-6 transfer class, one that was ranked No. 1 in the country when the portal closed.

Whether or not it makes the pressure build up more, Indiana’s success on the football field is another variable that the basketball program has to balance. For Athletic Director Scott Dolson, his expectations haven’t changed from what he envisions in his basketball coach and program, and his support is fully behind DeVries, even after a shaky year one.

“You know, year one was exactly as you kind of described it,” Dolson said in an interview with the Big Ten Network. “I think we put the foundation in. You know, certainly we all have, including Darian and I probably more than anyone, the highest of expectations for our program. When you fall short at the end, it is disappointing. But at the same time, we’ve got a foundation, a blueprint, just like we do with football and really with all of our sports.

“I think Darian really did a good job of assembling the staff, evaluating throughout the year what are our needs. We added a GM towards the end of the year, which was a big move for us.”

Quick Hitters: Takeaways and thoughts from Scott Dolson’s Big Ten Network interview

After dismantling the roster in each of the last two years, this offseason brought a bit more continuity with the staff staying together from year one to two. On top of that, one assistant was added in Thomas Carr and a GM in Ryan Carr was brought in.

The cohesiveness between all parties is evident, but that doesn’t matter unless the wins on the court start to build up.

After an 18-14 season last year, the expectation is not just making an NCAA Tournament — it’s building a continuous cycle of teams to make the field year in and year out, as well as advancing deep in tournament play.

So as Indiana rebuilt its entire roster from year one to two, bringing back just one player, there is a bit of anxious energy surrounding the program from external avenues.

“I think going into year two, it almost feels like year one, to be honest with you,” Dolson said. “Year one, in reality, was such a quick turnaround and it sounds like an excuse and I don’t mean it to — but it was a little bit of a challenge, with the portal as crazy as it was to get things solidified. I feel like now we’ve got a firm foundation to build on, and I’m super confident in the future.”

While it can be argued that no foundation was truly put in place, the changes that were needed and the areas that needed to be addressed this offseason, were.

Now a new wrinkle, however. With the NCAA moving its field from 68 teams to 76, the minimum requirement is absolutely making an NCAA Tournament. Indiana, who was the last of the ‘First Four Out’, would have been in the field last year with the increased number of teams.

So how will success be measured for a program that has made the NCAA Tournament just six times since 2010 and advanced past the first weekend just once in the last 13 years? There’s a fine line between ‘taking for granted’ the part of making the NCAA Tournament, with clear expectations to advance, as well as celebrating a once difficult task that is now ‘easy’.

“I haven’t really been passionate one way or another,” said Dolson. “We want to earn our way every year. Part of it is that you never want to take for granted making an NCAA tournament, but you also want it to be an achievement that’s something that your program really strives to do. Then once you get in there — then certainly you can make noise in advance.”

For a program that has so much tradition and history, it’s also a program looking to add to that history in a new way. While making the NCAA Tournament is no longer looked at as the ‘minimum requirement’ — it’s looked at as the absolute expectation.

Still, the voice of reason echoes from Dolson.

“I’ve really focused so much on our own program that whatever the outcome is and where it ends up, and obviously with expansion, we just got to play that card the best we can,” he said. “Still it comes down to us controlling what we can control.”

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