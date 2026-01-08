The Hoosier Postgame Wrap-Up: Indiana Basketball vs Maryland

TheHoosier.com staff delivers their instant reactions to Indiana Basketball’s game against Maryland.

Join Talkin’ Bout the Hoosiers host Drew Rosenberg and Basketball Recruiting Analyst Kyler Staley live as they break down what they saw from Indiana Basketball immediately following the conclusion of the game.

Catch all the analysis and discussion immediately following the conclusion of the game on TheHoosier – On3’s YouTube channel.

Make sure to follow and subscribe to all TheHoosier social media platforms so you never miss any of our content including X, Facebook, YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Pocket Casts.