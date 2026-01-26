The Road to Perfection: How Indiana's first-ever national title came to be
Indiana football wide receiver Omar Cooper is headed to the next level after helping deliver the program’s first national championship. Cooper...
It was cold—brutally cold—but that didn’t stop Hoosier Nation. Similar to how Indiana wouldn’t be denied on its road to a national championship,...
The Indiana football program was back inside Memorial Stadium for the final time this year -- this time celebrating its National Championship. >>...
Indiana’s defensive line will retain one of its top playmakers, as defensive tackle Tyrique Tucker announced that he will return to Bloomington for...
John Alden and Mitchell Paige share their experiences watching the Hoosiers defeat Miami for the national title....
Indiana has filled its vacant strength and conditioning position, turning to Tyson Brown to lead the Hoosiers’ football performance program, a source...
Talkin’ Bout The Hoosiers 68 is here and the The Hoosier staff is talking Indiana Football after their National Championship victory....
There was never a doubt in Fernando Mendoza’s mind. For a moment, it was him, the football, and a race to the goal line. He would not be denied. He...
Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza -- projected No. 1 pick -- has officially announced his intention to enter the 2026 NFL Draft....
Cream-and-crimson confetti fell in waves Monday night, tumbling through the humid South Florida air as if it wanted its own place in the story. At...
Pam Whitten made it known that Indiana football had to drive the university. That, Bob Knight, Curt Cignetti and the connection of it all....
Indiana cornerback D’Angelo Ponds is preparing for the next step in his career, saying Thursday that he plans to enter the 2026 NFL Draft after...
As a cool breeze fell over Hard Rock Stadium, the lights were getting brighter. Indiana was up 10-7 with just over five minutes left in the third...
Jamari Sharpe drops interceptions in practice. A lot of them. It is not a secret inside Indiana’s defensive rooms. It is something teammates joke...
Mike Shanahan flipped the script and make numerous pregame and in-game adjustments to help Indiana come away with a championship....
Indiana's defense had a shaky performance but its bend, don't break mentality once again remained undefeated....
Indiana football head coach Curt Cignetti, quarterback Fernando Mendoza, offensive lineman Pat Coogan, defensive lineman Mikail Kamara and linebacker...
The confetti had fallen, the hugs had been given, and Indiana’s players slowly but surely made their way to the national championship stage for the...
Taking a look at the key stats and numbers from Indiana's win over Miami in the National Championship on Monday....
Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson walked toward the southeast 30-yard line Monday night with his hands open, palms facing the sky, as if he...
Miami football head coach Mario Cristobal, running back Mark Fletcher and defensive ends Rueben Bain and Akheem Mesidor spoke with the media Monday...
Indiana football head coach Curt Cignetti, offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan, defensive coordinator Bryant Haines, quarterback Fernando Mendoza,...
On Dec. 1, 2023, a 62-year-old head coach from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania stood inside the Indiana Team Room in Bloomington, sporting a gray suit and a...
Why do we love sports? Is it because of the competition? The pageantry? The connection between those who cheer for the same team? Or the stories...
Full running live blog from the 2026 National Championship where Indiana Football takes on Miami in Miami....