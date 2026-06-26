'The stadium will expand': Curt Cignetti speaks on potential Memorial Stadium renovations

After Indiana won the 2025-26 College Football Playoff National Championship, it was on top of the college football world. The Hoosiers were the undisputed best team in the sport, and decades’ worth of IU football misery was washed away with a 16-0 perfect season.

The magic and excellence of the 2025 Hoosiers may have been able to heal the once-losingest program in the sport, but in terms of the facilities that went along with the once-bottom-feeder Indiana, those take much longer to materialize.

Fans have been clamoring for renovations to Memorial Stadium (now Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium for corporate sponsorship reasons), and Hoosier Nation has hoped that a national title could spark the funding needed to get that done.

>> Join TheHoosier today and get 50% OFF an annual subscription <<

Indiana’s home field holds approximately 52,000 seats, which is 14th in capacity out of the 18 Big Ten programs. Beyond capacity, Memorial Stadium doesn’t make up for its smaller size with impressive amenities, either. Not that it’s in complete need of a makeover — college stadiums usually aren’t flashy like their NFL counterparts frequently are — but it’s certainly not at the top of the league either in terms of visual appeal and luxury.

All these factors put together have gotten the IU athletic department to seriously consider another renovation to The Rock, following the enclosure of the north end zone in 2009 and the enclosure of the south end zone in 2018. Luxury areas were put in place in each of these areas, as well as the addition of field-level suites on the south side and padded club-access seats on the east side in the past couple of seasons.

Indiana has joined the majority of college football in getting the most money per seat to fund the rising costs of a modern-day program, but most folks agree that even these new luxury additions aren’t enough.

Memorial Stadium needs an overhaul, and that might be coming sooner rather than later, according to Curt Cignetti.

“The stadium will expand,” Cignetti told Adam Breneman during an interview for Breneman’s podcast. Indiana’s head coach didn’t say what the timetable was for the expansion, but made sure to acknowledge that it won’t happen overnight.

He said that the on-field success that Indiana has experienced over the past two seasons has played a part in improving the facilities of the program, but also vitally important are the commitment of the athletic department, as well as the support from the fans.

“We’re in the top third of the Big Ten in resources,” he told Breneman. “Everything here has improved from a facility standpoint and rev share, etc. And I think, you know, what a lot of people don’t understand about Indiana and the term the old sleeping giant was the 800,000 plus alums. Number more alums than any university in America.”

With a massive amount of fans, an expansion of a smaller stadium feels like a no-brainer, and Cignetti brought up another strong reason as to why more seats would make a ton of sense.

“You go to Rose Bowl, 75% of people are Indiana fans. You go down Peach Bowl, 90-95%, play Miami for national championship on Miami’s home field and have 55 to 60% of the people there,” he added.

The Rose Bowl seats 94,000, Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta seats more than 70,000, so there were easily more than 60,000 Hoosier fans at each of these games, with Miami, of course, being a little more split. But that raises the point: If more than 52,000 IU fans can travel the country for a football game, they can certainly find the fans to fill the expanded seats at Memorial Stadium.

In addition to a capacity expansion, the press box and suite levels (which are a part of the same structure overlooking the west side of the stadium) will need a makeover as well. This, again, won’t happen immediately, but it’s a project that will likely see its investment pay off over time.

The exact specifications of the renovation are obviously unknown, but these two areas — a new press/suite box, as well as expanded capacity on the east side — are the two main areas. Changes to the concourse are likely, but the overall architecture and limestone look won’t be altered too much.

More luxury suites next to the press box means more money to fund a top-level college football program, and more overall seats means the same: more money in the pockets of the athletic department. And this is a rare situation where more money to the program actually benefits the fans.

Hoosier Nation has been asking for a bigger and better home stadium, one that feels like the big-time program that IU has become under Cignetti and his staff.

Indiana is fully bought into football, and it should have a stadium to match. We know improvements are coming based on Cignetti’s words, and it’s only a matter of time before construction begins on the new and improved Memorial Stadium.

Make sure to follow and subscribe to all TheHoosier social media platforms so you never miss any of our content on X, Facebook, YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Pocket Casts.