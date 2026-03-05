Built to Hunt: Indiana Reloads the Pass Rush with Two Kansas State Transfers

Shannon Griffith | Lead Football Analyst | TheHoosier.com

Indiana’s defensive identity has always been rooted in physical football and relentless pressure. If the latest additions to the roster are any indication, that identity is only getting stronger.

On the newest episode of Hoosier Football Tailgate, Lead Analyst Coach Griff breaks down the addition of two edge rushers from the Kansas State Wildcats — Chiddi Obiazor and Tobi Osunsanmi — and why their arrival could significantly elevate the pass rush for the Indiana Hoosier football defense.

The episode, titled “Built to Hunt: Hoosiers Reload the Pass Rush,” examines the film traits, production, and defensive impact both players could bring to Bloomington.

But the conversation begins with an even bigger storyline for the program.

Indiana Sends Nine Players to the NFL Combine

Before diving into the portal additions, the episode opens with a discussion about Indiana’s representation at the NFL Combine.

Nine Hoosiers earning invitations to the league’s premier scouting event speaks volumes about the direction of the program. Combine invitations are more than individual accolades—they are indicators of development, strength training, and the ability to produce NFL-caliber athletes.

Programs that consistently place players on that stage send a clear message to recruits and transfer portal players alike: development matters.

It also reinforces a critical reality in today’s college football landscape. Programs that develop NFL talent become attractive destinations for players seeking the next step in their careers.

That pipeline is part of what makes Indiana an appealing destination for defensive players like Obiazor and Osunsanmi.

Chiddi Obiazor: Length and Disruption

The first of the two Kansas State transfers is edge defender Chiddi Obiazor, a player who brings both size and versatility to the defensive front.

In the 2025 season at Kansas State, Obiazor recorded:

28 tackles

4.5 tackles for loss

2 sacks

While the sack numbers may not jump off the stat sheet, the film reveals a player capable of consistently disrupting the pocket.

Obiazor’s length and leverage allow him to attack offensive tackles with violent hands and extend into the backfield. His ability to align both outside and inside gives defensive coordinators flexibility when designing pressure packages.

Those traits make him particularly valuable on passing downs, where versatility along the defensive front can create mismatches against offensive protection schemes.

In short, Obiazor brings disruption.

Tobi Osunsanmi: Power and Finish

While Obiazor provides length and flexibility, Tobi Osunsanmi adds a different dimension to the edge position.

During the 2025 season at Kansas State, Osunsanmi posted:

20 tackles

6 tackles for loss

4 sacks

His production highlights a player who excels at finishing plays in the backfield.

Osunsanmi plays with a powerful base and strong leverage, allowing him to set the edge against the run while still providing pass rush capability. His ability to collapse the pocket and finish at the quarterback complements the disruptive style Obiazor brings.

The combination of those skill sets gives Indiana a well-balanced edge rotation.

Complementary Strengths

The most intriguing aspect of the additions may be how well the two players complement each other.

Obiazor’s length and disruptive potential pair naturally with Osunsanmi’s power and finishing ability. Together, they create the kind of edge combination that can pressure quarterbacks without sacrificing run defense integrity.

In modern college football, defenses that can generate pressure with four rushers gain a significant advantage. It allows coordinators to keep additional defenders in coverage while still affecting the quarterback.

That’s where the phrase “Built to Hunt” becomes more than just a show title—it becomes a description of how Indiana intends to play defense.

Third Down Impact

Edge defenders often define a defense’s success on third down.

When offenses are forced into obvious passing situations, the ability to collapse the pocket quickly becomes the difference between punts and extended drives.

With Obiazor and Osunsanmi joining the roster, Indiana has added two players capable of contributing in those moments.

And if the development pipeline continues producing NFL-level talent while the program reloads through the transfer portal, the defensive ceiling could continue to rise.

Watch the Full Breakdown

Coach Griff dives deeper into both players’ film traits, production, and scheme fit in the latest episode of Hoosier Football Tailgate.

The full episode also includes:

Analysis of Indiana’s nine NFL Combine participants

A coaching breakdown of what makes elite edge rushers

How Indiana’s defensive front could evolve this season

The show provides a detailed look at why Indiana’s newest portal additions could have a major impact on the Hoosiers’ defensive identity.

And if everything comes together the way the roster suggests it might, opposing quarterbacks may soon discover exactly what the Hoosiers are building in Bloomington.

A defense that is built to hunt.

📺: https://www.youtube.com/live/MocRWSYhi8w?si=XLIuq_3ZobmXZwy4

🕰️: 7:30 PM