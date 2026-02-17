'This award is so much bigger than me': Bryant Haines' humility shines as top assistant in the country

Over the past two seasons, Indiana has become known for several defining qualities. Whether that be Curt Cignetti’s infamous personality, Fernando Mendoza’s clippable quotes or winning the transfer portal year after year, the Hoosiers have garnered the attention of the country as an underdog story of epic proportions.

The 2025 national champions were obviously notable on the field, but something that has almost become synonymous with IU football is the extreme humility that seemingly everyone around the program possesses. And nearly a month after the season ended with confetti falling on the Hoosiers in Miami, Indiana’s humble nature is still on full display.

Last Thursday, defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Bryant Haines was recognized as the 2025-26 Broyles Award winner, given to the top assistant coach in all of college football. It was a special recognition for such an integral part of Indiana’s success, but Haines didn’t want to take credit. Instead, he used his acceptance speech to give everyone else their flowers.

“This award is so much bigger than me. I’m proud to stand here as a representative of Indiana University and that staff. There are 10 other full-time assistants in that organization who make this thing go,” he said to open his remarks after winning the award.

It might seem like classic coach speak, but that’s just who Haines is. And he’s a representation of how Indiana football operates.

Haines has coined the phrase “1/11th” to describe his defense, and it’s something that several members of the defensive side of the ball mentioned throughout Indiana’s national championship season.

“Coach Haines preaches preparation and accountability every day,” linebacker Aiden Fisher said. “He’s always stressing defense as one unit, and that’s why we play so well together.”

The Hoosiers are focused on doing their job, but with the idea of doing it for the greater good. It’s all about the team, it’s all about working toward a common goal, and it isn’t about individual glory.

While the Broyles Award trophy might say Bryant Haines on it, he believes this is an award given to Indiana for having the best staff in the country, similar to how Mendoza viewed the Heisman Trophy as a team award elevating his performance, not the other way around.

“I love that job. I love that team. I love that coaching staff. I’m so thankful to work with them every day,” Haines added.

Cignetti has also expressed the importance of his staff and has made it a point throughout the season to mention that he is not the only driver of Indiana’s success. Like the players on the field, coaching takes a team, and it takes everyone doing their jobs.

The offense builds up the defense, and the defense makes the offense better. Players and coaches have described Indiana’s practices as “iron sharpening iron,” and Haines echoed that sentiment after he won the Broyles Award.

Jan 17, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive coordinator Bryant Haines talks to the media during media day for the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship at Miami Beach Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

“Our offense was first in the conference in rushing, passing efficiency, total yards and scoring. So I didn’t do this alone. I’m so proud of the team and those players,” he explained.

And with an offense that allowed his defense to do its thing, Haines was able to coach his way to a truly elite defensive season for Indiana. The Hoosiers ranked in the top five in points allowed, yards allowed, turnovers and sacks — none of which happened by coincidence.

Haines is a special coach, and yet he didn’t pat himself on the back after winning the most prestigious award an assistant coach can receive. Because it’s not about him; it’s about the way he prepares the Hoosiers.

“When the moment is hottest and the lights are brightest, I’m going to put our guys in a position to be successful,” Haines said.

He’s there to make everyone better — that’s a coach’s first and most important priority. That makes his immense humility unsurprising, but it also speaks volumes about the alignment of Indiana’s program.

With Haines signed to a three-year extension, Indiana avoided losing him to a head coaching position elsewhere, keeping his humility and coaching ability in Bloomington. It’s something Cignetti has said was an immense priority and one of the biggest factors in future success.

“I can’t say enough good things about Bryant Haines,” Cignetti said.

Cignetti and Haines have been together for more than nine years at multiple stops and will continue to do so as IU looks to win back-to-back national championships. But first, Haines received the highest acknowledgment an assistant coach can earn — and he barely even mentioned himself.

Haines truly embodies Indiana’s “humble and hungry” mantra, and his words after winning the Broyles Award prove exactly that. His unwavering commitment to elevating everyone around him, while deflecting all the credit, is a testament to what he and the Hoosiers are about.

It’s what has made Indiana so successful, and why Haines was recognized as the best assistant coach in the country.

