'This is us. This is our program': Darian DeVries wanted to eliminate divide between program and fan base. Indiana's win over Purdue first step in doing so
Before Tuesday night, Indiana had been searching for something — anything — to turn its season around. The Hoosiers had shown flashes of promise and...
Indiana's Nick Dorn has arrived. His importance is evident and he showed it again against Purdue on Tuesday night....
Tuesday night, as Indiana football was honored pregame for its national championship win over Miami and Curt Cignetti watched courtside, Darian...
Indiana basketball head coach Darian DeVries spoke with the media Tuesday night following Indiana's win over Purdue. Below is his full Q&A — as...
Purdue head coach Matt Painter, guard Braden Smith, guard Fletcher Loyer and forward Trey Kaufman-Renn spoke with the media following Indiana's 72-67...
Indiana basketball guards Nick Dorn and Conor Enright spoke with the media Tuesday night following Indiana's win over Purdue. Below is his full...
Key takeaways and initial reactions from Indiana basketball's 72-67 win over No. 8 Purdue on Tuesday night....
TheHoosier.com staff delivers their immediate reactions to Indiana Basketball's Tuesday night game against Purdue....
Taking a look at key players, stats, matchups and recent trends for Purdue ahead of its matchup with Indiana on Tuesday....
Matt Painter goes in-depth about Indiana, some key players ahead of Tuesday's matchup between the Hoosiers and Purdue....
Basketball recruiting analyst Kyler Staley joins us to talk about Indiana hoops as they welcome Purdue to Assembly Hall later tonight....
Braden Smith is the head of the snake for Purdue and Indiana is tasked with doing what few have been able to do; slow him down....
Indiana basketball head coach Darian DeVries previewed Tuesday's matchup with Purdue. DeVries talked about IU's recent win and what he's hoping...
A look at the rapid reactions and key takeaways after Indiana Basketball's road matchup against Rutgers on Friday....
Taking a look at key players, stats, matchups and recent trends of Rutgers ahead of Friday's game against Indiana....
A look at the rapid reactions and key takeaways after Indiana Basketball's road matchup against Michigan on Tuesday....
Taking a look at key stats, matchups, players and trends to watch as Indiana takes on Michigan on Tuesday night....
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana basketball continues to slip, dropping its third straight game on Saturday, 74-57, to Iowa. Indiana never led and...
Taking a look at key players, stats, matchups and trends with the Iowa Hawkeyes ahead of Saturday's matchup with Indiana....
The Breslin Center fell silent as Lamar Wilkerson slammed down a thunderous dunk to make it 53-53 with No. 12 Michigan State. With 11:18 left in the...
Indiana head coach Darian DeVries and Lamar Wilkerson discuss Indiana's loss Michigan State on Tuesday night. https://youtu.be/sPZC4C2mjE4...
Indiana basketball was back on the road Tuesday night in East Lansing for a Big Ten battle with No. 12 Michigan State. The Hoosiers, behind another...
TheHoosier.com staff delivers their immediate reactions to Indiana Basketball's Tuesday night game against Michigan State....
Taking a look at key players, stats, trends and scheme of Michigan State as it welcomes Indiana to East Lansing on Tuesday....
If college basketball games lasted only 25 minutes, Indiana would have walked off the floor Saturday afternoon with a defining win over a top-10...