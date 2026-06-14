Three-star cornerback Chris Bradley commits to Indiana

Indiana football has added to its 2027 class with the pledge from three-star cornerback Chris Bradley of North College Hill (Oh.).

Bradley took his official visit to Indiana this weekend and made the commitment.

Rod Ojong, Indiana’s defensive backs coach, has been a huge asset in the quick recruitment of Bradley.

Indiana offered Bradley at the end of May, then quickly set an official visit, followed by an in-home visit from Ojong.

“Coach O is my guy,” Bradley told TheHoosier last month. “He has a really good character. Pretty funny and a stand up guys. But what sticks out most is how honest he is and shows his loyalty to me.”

At 5-foot-11 and 165 pounds, Bradley is best known for his quickness. He ran a 4.39 forty at Under Armour Ohio earlier this spring.

Bradley was an All-Conference performer as a junior, totaling 28 tackles, 14 pass breakups and six interceptions.

“I feel like I have an all around game,” Bradley said. “I have the speed, twitch, jumping ability. I’m an all around player. Coach Cig wouldn’t say I resemble D’Angelo Ponds for nothing.”

Bradley is ranked the No. 119 cornerback in the class and No. 52 player in Ohio.

Indiana has 12 commitments in the 2027 class and ranked 29th in the Rivals Team Rankings.

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