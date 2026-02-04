Tino Sunseri retuning to Indiana as quarterbacks coach

Indiana is bringing back former staffer Tino Sunseri as its new quarterbacks coach, sources confirm to TheHoosier.com. The Hoosiers are finalizing a deal for him to return to Bloomington.

Sunseri replaces Chandler Whitmer who spent one year in Bloomington, helping Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza win the Heisman Trophy, and well on his way to being drafted No. 1 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft. Whitmer is expected to be heading back to the NFL and with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

>> Join TheHoosier.com today and receive a subscription for just $1 <<

Sunseri spent three years with Curt Cignetti at James Madison and was on Cignetti’s first staff at Indiana in 2024. Following the 2024 season Sunseri went to UCLA as the offensive coordinator before most of the staff was fired after an 0-3 start.

Sunseri helped Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke to a then single-season program record of 29 passing touchdowns, before Fernando Mendoza’s 41 this season.

Rourke’s 3,042 passing yards marked the 5th 3,000-yard passing season in program history. His four 300-yard passing games are No. 3 in a single season at IU and tied for No. 6 in a career.

Rourke posted three of the top-10 single-game completion percentage marks in program history and his passing efficiency of 176.0 finished the season ranked No. 2 nationally.

Sunseri’s three quarterbacks at James Madison each were named conference player of the year honors.

Before JMU, Sunseri spent two-and-a-half years on Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama where he worked closely with a pair of Heisman Trophy finalists and NFL first-round draft picks in Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones

Make sure to follow and subscribe to all TheHoosier social media platforms so you never miss any of our content on X, Facebook, YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Pocket Casts.