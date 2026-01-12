Tulane transfer wide receiver Shazz Preston commits to Indiana

Indiana football made its second addition at receiver this portal cycle on Sunday, landing a commitment from Tulane transfer wideout Shazz Preston.

A 5-foot-11 and 190-pound receiver, Preston’s pledge to head coach Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers comes following a weekend visit to Bloomington. Preston has one year of eligibility remaining.

A native of Saint James, Louisianna, Preston appeared in 20 contests over the past season seasons at Tulane after spending the first two years of his collegiate career — including a redshirt season — at Alabama. During his time with the Green Wave, Preston caught 47 passes for 822 yards and six touchdowns.

A former four-star recruit and No. 6-ranked receiver in the high school class of 2022, Preston broke out in 2025 at Tulane. This past season, Preston caught 43 passes for 723 yards and four touchdowns.

Over the course of his career, Preston has averaged 17.5 yards per reception — which would’ve ranked second on Indiana in 2025. To put that into perspective, Indiana’s Charlie Becker is averaging 20.5 yards per reception this season.

With wide receivers Elijah Sarratt, E.J. Williams and Jonathan Brady all out of eligibility following the conclusion of the 2025 season, as well as Omar Cooper’s impending decision on potentially leaving college early for the NFL, the Hoosiers were expected to make a couple of additions out wide via the transfer portal.

Preston now joins Michigan State transfer wide receiver Nick Marsh as two major additions at the receiver spot this portal cycle.

Preston is rated as the No. 320 overall player in the transfer portal and the No. 53-ranked receiver in the portal.

