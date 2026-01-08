Tulsa defensive tackle transfer Joe Hjelle commits to Indiana

Indiana football continued to reload along the defensive front, landing a commitment from Tulsa transfer defensive tackle Joe Hjelle on Thursday morning.

Standing at 6-foot-3 and 300 pounds, Hjelle commits to Indiana following a recent slew of visits, including a trip he made to Bloomington last weekend. Hjelle has one year of eligibility remaining.

MORE: Transfer Portal Thread | Indiana football transfer portal tracker | Indiana football’s transfer portal wish list: A position-by-position breakdown of 2026 needs

In 2025, Hjelle collected 46 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in 12 games at Tulsa. The year prior, Hjelle’s first year with Tulsa, he tallied 19 total tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss.

Hjelle began his collegiate career at Iowa Western Community College/ There, he amassed 32 total tackles, 7.5 sacks and forced a fumble.

Indiana is set to lose rotational defensive tackles Hosea Wheeler and Dominique Ratcliff following the conclusion of the 2025 season. Hjelle is set to join returning starters Tyrique Tucker and Mario Landino along on the interior of Indiana’s defensive line in 2026.

Hjelle’s pledge to the Hoosiers is the fourth transfer commitment along the defensive front early in the cycle for the Hoosiers, joining Notre Dame transfer defensive end Joshua Burnham and Kansas State transfer defensive ends Tobi Osunsanmi and Chiddi Obiazor.

Hjelle is rated as the No. 1037 overall player in the transfer portal and the No. 105-ranked defensive tackle.

