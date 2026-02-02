Tyrique Tucker wants to 'keep building the dynasty' as he returns to IU for one more season

As confetti fell from the sky at Hard Rock Stadium less than a month ago, Tyrique Tucker had achieved everything he had worked so hard for throughout his college career.

From James Madison to Indiana, Tucker wanted to win it all—and make a difference in doing so. He checked every box on the road to becoming a national champion, earning All-Big Ten and All-American honors, and serving as a leader on what was an incredible Hoosier defensive front.

He’s accomplished so much, but Tucker isn’t done yet.

“It was such a great year. We want to build off of it and really keep building the dynasty we’re forming,” Tucker said during a fan meet-and-greet on Saturday.

The defensive tackle will be a redshirt senior in 2026 and the last player on IU who played at JMU under Curt Cignetti. Tucker announced his return on the morning of Indiana’s national championship celebration with posts on social media.

“No place better than BLOOMINGTON! Hoosier Nation, let’s get another one,” Tucker wrote in his return post, voicing his determination to win back-to-back national titles.

Tucker embodies Cignetti’s philosophy of dedication and preparation, steadily elevating his role year after year. As a freshman in 2022, Tucker did not see any action and redshirted, but he followed that season by playing in all 13 games for JMU in 2023.

In 2024 at Indiana, Tucker played a key reserve role. In 2025, he blossomed into the impact player IU fans now know and love. He totaled 38 tackles and six sacks over the course of Indiana’s national championship season, starting all 16 games on Bryant Haines’ defense.

Like so many successful Hoosiers, Tucker always holds a chip on his shoulder. He wasn’t given any recruiting stars out of Colonial Heights, Virginia, and was doubted at every turn. Tucker has had to work for every opportunity he’s received, and he doesn’t plan on stopping now.

“I put in so much work, so much time, so much crafting over the years. There were so many doubters. I had to prove them wrong day in and day out,” Tucker said after winning the national title.

Tucker is process-driven and family-oriented. He dedicates everything he does to his late mother, whom he lost in 2024, and plays with visible emotion every time he takes the field.

She battled cancer during his time at JMU, and while she never got to see Tucker take the field at IU, he attempts to honor her whenever he suits up for the Hoosiers. Tucker’s story is inspirational, and it’ll have one more chapter at IU.

The talented lineman could have decided to go pro and continue proving doubters wrong in the NFL, but instead he’ll remain in Bloomington. He feels he has more work to do, and his appreciation of the Indiana community was a key reason he chose to come back.

“I definitely wanted to do it again and get another one. Like I said, I love Bloomington. I love Indiana. I just wanted to finish it the right way and run it back one more time,” he added.

Tucker mentioned that he feels Hoosier Nation has the “best fans in the world” and that he can’t wait to play in front of a packed Memorial Stadium once again. He’ll do so for an Indiana team that will look a little different, but Tucker plans on using his years of experience as a valuable tool inside the locker room and on the field.

Tucker said he’s looking forward to “bringing that leadership and experience back to the room and helping the guys out.”

In hopes of winning another national championship for Indiana University, Tucker is prepared to keep working, keep pushing, and never get complacent—until confetti falls on the Hoosiers once again.

As a veteran leader who has worked his way to success, Tucker will play an incredibly important role for the Hoosiers. He couldn’t be more excited to run it back and continue living out his college football dreams in Bloomington in hopes of another national championship.

