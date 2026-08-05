Update on Stephen Daley's return to play after appearing in Indiana's first fall camp practice

At Indiana’s first fall camp practice on Wednesday morning, there were several familiar faces, along with all the newcomers brought in through the class of 2026 and the transfer portal. Excitement was in the air, but easily the most notable player on the field was both a familiar face and, technically, a new addition.

That, of course, is Stephen Daley, who announced his return to Indiana football by saying, “Hoosier Nation, I’m ready to get back to work” — and he certainly lived up to that. As of Wednesday’s fall camp roster update, Daley is officially listed as No. 9, and has already began his process of getting back to action.

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Daley participated in several drills throughout practice, and while he will not go through 11-on-11 work with the defense, he’s begun preparations for a potential return to game action. His timetable, though, is currently nonexistent.

Because this is all so fresh, Daley’s process of returning to full football activities wasn’t able to get a head start in the spring or summer, also due to the fact that he tore his patellar tendon following the Big Ten championship. The ever-changing situation surrounding eligibility makes things interesting, and IU is taking things as they come.

“We’re not in a hurry, in a rush. We’ll bring him along, evaluate it day by day,” Curt Cignetti told reporters following Wednesday’s practice. “And if it works out for him long term, I think it’s a great thing … you don’t wanna throw a guy out there till he’s ready where he gets hurt.”

Cignetti is always looking to make his team better, and the potential addition of one of the best edge rushers from last season could certainly help the Hoosiers this season. But Daley won’t be rushed, as his return will only work if it benefits him, the team and continues to be allowed under the legal guidelines.

The NCAA is currently fighting the Colorado decision that made all 2022 players eligible for the upcoming season, and things could change at a moment’s notice. This means Daley’s return isn’t guaranteed, but he’ll still practice moving forward as he’s currently eligible under the temporary injunction that remains in effect.

“So if it all works out, and he can participate and help this football team, then his life could change,” Cignetti said on the fact that he could end up having a shot at the NFL after missing out last cycle. “But I know one thing about him, he’ll give it his best shot. He really will, and we’ll just see what happens.”

There’s a new No. 9 on Indiana’s roster, as Stephen Daley was here at practice after announcing his return to #iufb yesterday.



He’s a great addition to the defensive line, which is now even stronger after already being one of the best in the nation. pic.twitter.com/VC0ns2T7dH — Colin McMahon (@ColinMcMahon31) August 5, 2026

Fall Camp Observations: Notes from Indiana’s first practice ahead of the 2026 season

Obviously another part of Daley’s return is the status of his injury suffered last December, which kept him out for the CFP run and hindered his chances of playing professionally. Cignetti clarified that under normal circumstances, he would have already been medically cleared, but not being part of a football team throughout the spring and summer adds another layer to it.

“He’s in pretty good shape,” Cignetti explained. “He’s on a modified program. Where he’ll dress up and practice, participate in some individual right now, no 11-on-11, and then get with the strength and conditioning staff. You know, we’ll bring him along till they feel confident he’s ready to go. And that could be, who knows? Practice next week, I don’t know.”

Assuming all goes well with getting back to football speed and his eligibility staying intact, there’s a chance Daley could see the field early in the season. But for right now, the timetable isn’t on Cignetti’s mind.

“I haven’t even thought of that. I mean, I’m really focused on developing this team and getting up there and watching today’s tape, putting tomorrow’s practice schedule together, and taking this team as far as we can in fall camp,” he said.

For now, Daley will continue to practice and get ready to see game action once again as IU keeps its options open for a potential return in what would be his fifth season. He has quite the story, as he was recruited by Cignetti at JMU, went to Kent State during an 0-12 season, and then was a major part of Indiana going 12-0 in 2025.

He led the Big Ten in tackles for loss before going down, as Daley totaled 19 TFLs, along with 35 tackles and 5.5 sacks as an honorable mention on the All-Big Ten teams.

Missing the playoff run was absolutely brutal, but the door is now open for Daley to wear the cream and crimson inside Memorial Stadium once again. In the new age of college sports, anything is possible, and Daley looks to keep working until he’s able to play for the Hoosiers in 2026.

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