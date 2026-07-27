USA vs Virgin Islands: Highlights and Stats from Indiana's gold medal victory at FISU America Games

Representing as the United States, Indiana has won the gold at the FISU America Games.

The Hoosiers took home the championship with a 99-57 win over the Virgin Islands, a rematch from the group state where IU dominated as well. The gold medal game wrapped up Indiana’s foreign trip to Peru, finishing with a 4-0 record where every win was by 40-plus points.

It was utter domination from Indiana as the USA, with Darian DeVries’ group being the better all-around athletes, with much superior basketball skill as well. No team was competitive with IU, which generated some exciting highlights and impressive stats due to the easy success that was seen in Peru.

With that, here are the highlights and statistics from the gold medal match to round out an fun, yet interesting summer trip to Peru.

HIGHLIGHTS

STATS

VS. VIRGIN ISLANDS

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK Bryce Lindsay 17 7 6 0 0 Trevor Manhertz 15 3 0 0 0 Darren Harris 13 3 2 0 0 Prince-Alexander Moody 12 2 4 2 2 Aiden Sherrell 10 10 0 0 2 Sam Alexis 10 5 0 0 2 Jaeden Mustaf 9 8 0 2 1 Trent Sisley 7 5 0 0 0 Vaughn Karvala 4 2 0 0 0 Markus Burton 2 2 3 2 0 Ian Stephens 0 1 0 0 0 Ben Winker 0 1 0 0 0 Drew Snively DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Justin Monden DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP

FULL TOURNAMENT AVERAGES

Player GP PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Vaughn Karvala 4 16.3 3.3 0.8 1.3 0.3 Aiden Sherrell 4 14.5 7.8 1.5 1.3 1.8 Sam Alexis 3 13.0 4.7 1.7 0.0 1.3 Prince-Alexander Moody 4 12.3 2.8 4.5 1.8 0.5 Bryce Lindsay 4 9.8 4.3 4.5 1.0 0.0 Jaeden Mustaf 4 9.3 6.5 0.8 1.3 0.5 Trent Sisley 4 9.3 5.3 0.5 0.3 0.3 Darren Harris 4 8.5 4.0 2.0 1.5 0.0 Trevor Manhertz 4 8.0 4.8 2.3 0.8 0.5 Markus Burton 4 6.8 2.5 3.5 1.5 0.0 Justin Monden 2 5.0 0.5 1.0 3.0 0.0 Drew Snively 2 3.0 2.0 1.0 0.5 0.0 Ian Stephens 1 2.0 3.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 Ben Winker 2 1.5 1.5 0.0 0.0 1.5

Unfortunately, no additional game notes or team stats were provided by Indiana.

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