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USA vs Virgin Islands: Highlights and Stats from Indiana's gold medal victory at FISU America Games

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Colin McMahon@ColinMcMahon31
07/27/26

Representing as the United States, Indiana has won the gold at the FISU America Games.

The Hoosiers took home the championship with a 99-57 win over the Virgin Islands, a rematch from the group state where IU dominated as well. The gold medal game wrapped up Indiana’s foreign trip to Peru, finishing with a 4-0 record where every win was by 40-plus points.

It was utter domination from Indiana as the USA, with Darian DeVries’ group being the better all-around athletes, with much superior basketball skill as well. No team was competitive with IU, which generated some exciting highlights and impressive stats due to the easy success that was seen in Peru.

With that, here are the highlights and statistics from the gold medal match to round out an fun, yet interesting summer trip to Peru.

HIGHLIGHTS

STATS

VS. VIRGIN ISLANDS

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLK
Bryce Lindsay177600
Trevor Manhertz153000
Darren Harris133200
Prince-Alexander Moody122422
Aiden Sherrell1010002
Sam Alexis105002
Jaeden Mustaf98021
Trent Sisley75000
Vaughn Karvala42000
Markus Burton22320
Ian Stephens01000
Ben Winker01000
Drew SnivelyDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Justin MondenDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP

FULL TOURNAMENT AVERAGES

PlayerGPPPGRPGAPGSPGBPG
Vaughn Karvala416.33.30.81.30.3
Aiden Sherrell414.57.81.51.31.8
Sam Alexis313.04.71.70.01.3
Prince-Alexander Moody412.32.84.51.80.5
Bryce Lindsay49.84.34.51.00.0
Jaeden Mustaf49.36.50.81.30.5
Trent Sisley49.35.30.50.30.3
Darren Harris48.54.02.01.50.0
Trevor Manhertz48.04.82.30.80.5
Markus Burton46.82.53.51.50.0
Justin Monden25.00.51.03.00.0
Drew Snively23.02.01.00.50.0
Ian Stephens12.03.01.00.00.0
Ben Winker21.51.50.00.01.5

Unfortunately, no additional game notes or team stats were provided by Indiana.

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