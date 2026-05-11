Video: President Trump, Curt Cignetti and players speak during Indiana's visit to White House

WASHINGTON — Following its 2025-26 national championship season, Indiana continued the tradition of being welcomed by the President at the White House, an honor that dates back to 1961 when Alabama became the first college football team to walk the White House grounds.

In front of the media, both President Trump and Curt Cignetti addressed the crowd, along with a few statements from Jamari Sharpe and Charlie Becker. Here is all that they said during Indiana’s visit to our nation’s capital.

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