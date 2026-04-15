Villanova transfer guard Bryce Lindsay commits to Indiana

Indiana has landed a commitment from Villanova guard Bryce Lindsay, he announced.

Sources tell TheHoosier.com that he committed to Indiana without visiting.

Lindsay averaged 12.3 points and shot 35.6 percent from three in 31 games for the Wildcats this season. He made 2.4 3s a game.

He had four 20+ point games this season and made at least three 3s in 12 games. 63.5 percent of his shot attempts this season were from three, and 59 percent of his made field goals were 3s.

In Villanova’s Round of 64 loss to Utah State in the NCAA Tournament this season he had 25 points and was 6-of-11 from three.

He’s a career 37.7 percent three-point shooter and has made 2.3 3s a game for his career.

He played his sophomore season at James Madison where he averaged 13.4 points and shot 40.8 percent from three while making 2.8 3s a game.

For his career, 59.4 percent of his made field goals have been from three.

Lindsay started his career at Texas A&M.

He’s started 44 of 72 total games in his career.

The 6-foot-3 guard had zoom calls with Texas, Baylor and USC in the transfer portal. He had interest from nearly every program, however.

Lindsay joins guards Markus Burton and Jaeden Mustaf, along with wing Darren Harris in Indiana’s transfer class — all of whom committed on Monday — center Samet Yigitoglu, who committed on Tuesday and forward Aiden Sherrell, who committed on Wednesday.

Indiana holds the No. 1 overall transfer portal class in the On3 Transfer Portal Rankings.

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