'We can’t hang on to this one very long’: Indiana aims to turn the page after Purdue loss

Some nights demand to be studied. Others demand to be discarded.

Friday was the latter for Indiana basketball.

The Hoosiers did not leave Mackey Arena with much of anything worth preserving. Not the score. Not the rhythm. Not the feeling. The only thing worth keeping was an understanding of how quickly a season can tilt if one night lingers too long.

“Nights like these are hard,” head coach Darian DeVries admitted postgame.

IUBB Postgame Q&A: Darian, Tucker DeVries react to Indiana’s loss at Purdue

The words were simple. The reality underneath them was not.

Indiana absorbed its largest loss in the Indiana-Purdue rivalry since 1969, a 93-64 defeat that followed a 20-point loss at Illinois a week prior. Two road games. Two lopsided margins. Two reminders of how unforgiving the Big Ten can be.

Friday night in West Lafayette, control never belonged to Indiana.

Purdue dictated tempo and space. Purdue dictated who touched the ball and where they touched it. Indiana spent most of the night reacting, a half-step late on the perimeter and a step too small in the paint.

Lamar Wilkerson and Nick Dorn, the guards who fueled Indiana’s January win over Purdue, combined for three first-half shot attempts. None went in. Purdue crowded every catch, shaded every driving lane and removed Indiana’s primary sources of rhythm before that rhythm ever had a chance to develop.

Instant Analysis: 3 takeaways from Indiana’s blowout loss at Purdue

Inside, Trey Kaufman-Renn operated with freedom. Purdue finished with 34 points in the paint and a 30-15 rebounding advantage. Indiana was called for 15 fouls in the first half alone, turning a physical disadvantage into free points for Purdue as the gap swelled before halftime.

By early in the second half, the outcome felt settled.

Indiana’s season, however, is not.

“I think it’s important for us to understand that we got some big four games coming up down the stretch, and we’re playing for a lot right now,” Tucker DeVries said. “There’s not much that we can do right now about the previous game, but we can learn from it and move on to the next one.”

Indiana still holds a realistic path to March, one that will be shaped by what comes next rather than what happened Friday.

“We can’t hang on to this one very long,” Darian DeVries said. “The only thing that matters is your next one. And we gotta go home, get ready. Tuesday’s the next big one. And that’s what our focus will be.”

Friday offered clarity. About where Indiana stands. About what still has to change. About how narrow the margin has become.

What Indiana does with it will define the stretch ahead.

