'We refuse to beat ourselves': Indiana has been historically fundamental on road to national championship game

Almost everything about Indiana football during its 15-0 run to the national title game has been special. Its Heisman-winning quarterback, incredible defense, dynamic receivers and driven coaching staff have all been crucial in getting IU to Miami to play for eternal glory, but there’s one attribute the Hoosiers possess that stands above the rest.

They don’t beat themselves.

To get more specific, Indiana doesn’t make mistakes that college football teams — and even great college football teams — usually make.

And when you couple that with talent across the board, you get a perfect storm of discipline and skill that has allowed Indiana to steamroll its way through the College Football Playoff thus far.

If a 38-3 win over Alabama in the Rose Bowl wasn’t enough, IU doubled down with a 56-22 victory over Oregon in the Peach Bowl to send Curt Cignetti’s team to the national final. It did so by not making mistakes while forcing the opposition to make several of its own, something that has become commonplace during Indiana’s historic run to national prominence.

And it’s become apparent to opposing teams that the Hoosiers simply refuse to beat themselves.

“They’re complete. Again, they do a lot, and they do it really, really well. And there’s not a weakness in their game,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning said after the CFP semifinal in Atlanta.

“They run the ball well. They stop the run well. They throw the ball well. They defend the pass well. They’re great in special teams. So you see a really complete team, a well-coached team. They obviously have a ton of belief — and deservedly so. They’re really good.”

Oregon is arguably the second-best team in the country, and Indiana beat the Ducks not just once, but twice over the course of the season. The Hoosiers didn’t make many mistakes in their win in Eugene in October, but in the Peach Bowl, they played an even more flawless game.

IU didn’t turn the ball over, while Oregon totaled three giveaways Friday night. All three led to Indiana touchdowns, giving the Hoosiers a 21-0 advantage simply by being the team with better ball security.

“The turnover ratio, which was huge in this game,” Cignetti said after the win.

“We’re No. 1 in the country in that. And those turnovers in the first half led to 21 points, explosive plays. And then you’ve got to be good in critical situations — third and fourth down, two-minute. And special teams always needs to be a win, or at least a draw.”

As you can tell from Cignetti’s words, he’s hyperfocused on the fundamentals and executing them to the fullest extent possible. It all starts with preparation and a desire to get better each week, which is exactly the mindset the Hoosiers have carried with them all season long.

“Alignments, stance — he makes sure everything’s down to a tee,” safety Amare Ferrell said after IU advanced to the national title game. “So when you practice like that day in, day out, it kind of just becomes a habit at this point. I feel like that’s why we play so mistake-free.”

It’s not just in the playoff that Indiana has been extremely disciplined. By the numbers, the Hoosiers are one of the most fundamental teams of all time, and it’s been that way since the 2025 campaign began.

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) looks over the line of scrimmage Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, during the Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Oregon Ducks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

As Cignetti said, Indiana is No. 1 in the nation in turnover margin, with 29 turnovers forced and just eight surrendered. The Hoosiers have fumbled just once during the 2025-26 season, and among players currently available, none have lost a fumble all year.

That lone fumble came from Lee Beebe Jr. in Week 1, as Indiana has gone 14 games without losing the football since Beebe — who is out for the season — lost it against Old Dominion.

It’s not just exceptional ball security, either. Indiana averages the fourth-fewest penalties per game, with just 3.5 flags per 60 minutes of football. The Hoosiers trail only two service academies — Army and Air Force — and Iowa, all of which are nationally known for disciplined rosters.

When broken down by penalty yards per game, Indiana ranks second nationally behind Army. The Hoosiers don’t give up free yards through mistakes, and that has been a massive advantage throughout the season.

So has the limited number of drops by Indiana’s receivers. The Hoosiers have totaled just six dropped passes on throws by Fernando Mendoza — easily the fewest in the country — a true testament to how connected Mendoza and his receivers have been all season.

Turnovers, penalties and drops are all litmus tests of discipline, and the Hoosiers have passed each with flying colors.

Indiana is quickly becoming known nationwide for just how mistake-free it has been. Some chalk it up to an extremely old roster, but Indiana isn’t much older than the average Power Four program. Yes, the Hoosiers have veterans playing in their fifth, sixth and even seventh years, but a large portion of the starting lineup is in its third year or less.

It makes sense that fans of other programs can’t fully comprehend how fundamental Indiana is. What the Hoosiers are doing is unprecedented, but how they’re doing it might be even more remarkable.

This run to the national championship hasn’t been a Cinderella story. It hasn’t been fluky. And more importantly, Indiana hasn’t gotten lucky. The Hoosiers are undefeated not because of opponents’ miscues, but because they simply refuse to lose.

“We refuse to beat ourselves — because we’re so focused on earning the right to smile and celebrate together,” safety Louis Moore said after IU’s Peach Bowl victory.

Indiana does so many things well — and you have to in order to become 15-0. But the Hoosiers’ innate ability to avoid mistakes is something college football hasn’t seen in a long time.

It all starts with Cignetti at the top, as he and his staff have instilled these fundamentals every time Indiana takes the practice field. The same fundamentals worked on during spring ball have now led the Hoosiers to the national championship game — and IU has a chance to do something truly special.

A first national championship in program history is within reach, as is the first 16-0 season in modern college football history. Greatness is close, and with its remarkable ability to avoid mistakes, Indiana enters Monday night as the favorite to beat Miami in its own stadium.

Just one more game of near-flawless football will do it. The Hoosiers have done so 15 times already.

There’s still more to be achieved, but up to this point, few teams in the history of the sport have been as fundamentally sound as Cignetti’s 2025-26 Hoosiers.

