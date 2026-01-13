Week one or National Championship game. Indiana preparing the exact way it did to arrive here, yet understanding its meaning: 'This opportunity is rare'

Indiana‘s rise to the No. 1 team in the country, an undefeated and dominant power this season and one win away from a National Championship seems ‘easy’ from the outside. In just two years, Curt Cignetti has done something nobody thought was ever possible at a program like Indiana. With each passing week, and each blowout win, it would be human nature to see a mental slip. But somehow with Indiana, it’s been the complete opposite.

From the first week of August up to the third week of January — that’s the schedule every team sets out to see and accomplish at the beginning of fall camp. Only two teams get that exact schedule, however. And, only one team gets to reap the benefits of the five month season as it stands as National Champions.

Indiana and Miami have taken different paths to get to January 19. The Hoosiers have been in the top-2 of the rankings since the middle of the season and have yet to see a blemish in their record. Miami was one of the most widely discussed teams during the CFP rankings each week — and entering the playoff.

But, both mentalities — for different reasons — are the same: 1-0 each week. Heading into Monday, nothing changes.

“We’ve got to prepare for this game no different than we’ve prepared for Ohio State and Alabama,” Cignetti said on Monday. “The biggest mistake our guys can make — and I’ll talk to them tonight in the team meeting about this — is making this game bigger than it is and going down that road. Then that would be detrimental to our preparation and our performance.”

“I don’t think that you make the game any heavier than what it is. I think it’s really important that that 1-0, earning 1-0 and earning the opportunity to cut it loose on game day is still a process, right, and it started last January,” Mario Cristobal said. “And it carries over all the way through the course of the week. And you don’t stray from that. The only thing you change of that is you just make it better and better each and every week. Like, you really dig deep as a coach, hey, how can I make this process better?”

Indiana’s process has been described as ‘robotic’ by players. The same, consistent theme week in and week out. It’s translated into a 15-0 record, Big Ten Championship and blowout wins over Alabama and Oregon in the College Football Playoff. It’s worked.

After a first-round exit in the CFP last season, the mentality shift occurred. No longer did players inside the locker room feel like it was a ‘special’ season. It was the sour taste in their mouthes after losses to Ohio State and then eventually Notre Dame that stung the most. Not the numerous ‘program firsts’ that occurred. Even with that, the noise was loud. Louder than it had ever been around the program. Was it a fluke season? One hit wonder? Luck?

Or was Indiana the real deal? No matter what was discussed nationally, the noise was limited inside the program to what was said inside the program.

“We understand that outside noise is exactly what it is, it’s outside. It has no impact on our ability to go perform on the football field,” IU center Pat Coogan said on Tuesday. “It’s not going to score us any touchdowns. It’s not going to convert any third downs defensively. It’s not going to stop any third downs or get us off the field. That’s exactly what it is. It’s all clutter. It’s all noise, it’s all distraction and like I said, we have a very veteran group and a mature group, and certainly Coach Cig instills that mindset of eliminate all noise and clutter.”

Coogan joined the program in the offseason after a successful run with the Irish last year. He quickly emerged as a leader for this group. Not just because he had played in a lot of games throughout his career — but he played for a winning program and a program that was minutes away from winning a National Championship.

His winning mentality, joining a veteran group who had yet to win on the big stage, was something that quickly mixed well together. But, it was the right added mindset that also carried the message from Cignetti — long before the games of January came.

“It certainly starts with him and just a mindset that he implements within our program and even starting back in January, February — he’s saying the same stuff he’s saying before we walk out for the Peach Bowl, right,” Coogan added. “So the messages don’t really change. I think that’s why we see that success. It’s ingrained in our minds.”

The mantra of ‘1-0’ has come a long way. From 1-0 and stacking practices in the summer and fall, to 1-0 each week throughout the regular season. Then 1-0 vs Ohio State, Alabama and Oregon.

Now the ‘1-0’ message is actually true. There is no next week. This group will not play another game together ever again — the sad, yet impactful reality that goes into another week of prep and meetings.

They wouldn’t want it any different — so why prepare any different than what’s molded this group into who they are, and who they’ve been?

“Yeah, I think it’s kind of two sides for me. It’s a four-quarter football game. It’s the same amount of time, you’re playing it on grass. You’re still in helmet, cleats, and pads. It’s just football,” Aiden Fisher said. “The other thing I told the linebackers yesterday is it’s an opportunity that’s rare. So I just kind of encouraged everybody to block everything out for one week. Just give me one week of everything they have and just prepare like it’s your last game of the season. I just need everybody to kind of understand the opportunity we’re having right now.

“At the end of the day, we’re going to prepare the same way we prepared for Old Dominion in week one, just because that’s the way we’re wired, the way we do things. And if not, it’s a disservice to yourself, to your team. So I think just making sure we’re on top of everything, but knowing that this opportunity is rare, put your everything into it so you can walk off the field with no regrets and it’s something that you’ll hold with you for a very long time.”

Like Indiana — the mentality shift hasn’t swayed from the Hurricanes side. In fact, it’s heightened knowing they will be playing at home, in their home stadium, for a chance to add to the history that the program’s already built. But the pressure is quite high, too.

“At the end of the day, your preparation doesn’t change, your intensity is always driven up the closer and closer you get to game time and as you go deeper into the season,” Cristobal added. ” … But you don’t go about-faced on a theme and a philosophy that has brought you to this point and you know, to come this far, you don’t stray from it to go farther. So we stay along the lines of what we’ve been doing.”

Like Coogan and Fisher, multiple Indiana players will be playing their final college game on Monday. Many have been with Cignetti throughout their entire careers — dating back to James Madison. But, many are just in year one or two with this staff. That hasn’t changed the mentality of everyone putting an Indiana jersey on come Monday night.

The goal is still the goal. The standard is still the standard. The expectations are never lowered. Monday is the next — and final — page of the book. How it ends will likely be decided in the week leading up to ‘the game’.

“This week is no different than any other week,” Cignetti stressed. “We have to be on point. We have to stack meetings, practices and go in totally prepared. But then you’ve got to put on it the field against a great opponent.

“So, in terms of their legacy, I don’t think that book’s final chapter has been written yet. And when it has been written, then I think we’ll all have a clearer idea.”

