Weekend Recap: Indiana competes through ups and downs in Jacksonville

Indiana’s weekend at the Live Like Lou Jacksonville Baseball Classic unfolded in three distinct acts.

On Friday, the Hoosiers went stride for stride with the defending national champions before a late surge from No. 2 LSU decided the opener. On Saturday, Indiana answered with its most complete performance of the season, riding two arms and a patient offense to a convincing win over UCF. On Sunday, the Hoosiers carried a five-run lead into the seventh inning, only to watch Notre Dame erase it and walk off an 11-inning victory.

The results left Indiana with a 1-2 showing in Jacksonville and a 2-5 record overall two weeks into the season.

Here is how the weekend unfolded.

Late LSU surge pulls away from Indiana after seven competitive innings

For seven innings Friday night, Indiana made No. 2 LSU earn every inch.

The Hoosiers traded at-bats with the defending national champions, matched innings with clean relief and carried a one-run lead into the eighth. The path was there. The game was where Indiana wants it — late, tight and undecided.

Then LSU’s depth surfaced all at once.

The Tigers sent 10 men to the plate in the eighth inning, broke the game open with a three-run home run from cleanup hitter Zach Yorke and pulled away for a 14-7 win at VyStar Ballpark to open the weekend.

Indiana proved it could compete. LSU proved why it is ranked second in the country.

Through the middle innings, the Hoosiers executed a clear formula.

They worked counts against LSU’s Friday starter, forcing him to throw 80 pitches across five innings. Hogan Denny delivered an RBI single. Brayden Ricketts followed with one of his own. Another run scored on a throwing error. The at-bats were patient, direct and productive enough to build a narrow edge.

On the mound, Indiana pieced together outs against a relentless lineup.

Graduate right-hander Gavin Seebold gave the Hoosiers needed stability, covering 2 2/3 scoreless innings with three strikeouts.

By the time the eighth inning arrived, Indiana held a one-run lead and turned to junior right-hander Jackson Yarberry.

The inning began under control. Yarberry worked ahead in counts and kept the ball low. LSU’s leadoff hitter Derek Curiel singled. Yarberry retired Jake Brown on a fly ball. Mason Braun followed with weak contact that found space on a shifted infield.

With two aboard, Yarberry fell behind Yorke. After two pitches out of the zone, he came up in the strike zone on a 2-0 count. Yorke turned on it and sent it over the wall for a three-run home run.

The swing flipped the game.

In all, LSU finished with 18 hits and 10 walks, placing 20 more runners on base than Indiana. Even while trailing late, the Tigers consistently created traffic.

For seven innings, Indiana held the game in balance against one of the nation’s most complete rosters. In the eighth, LSU separated.

Friday offered a clear picture. Indiana can compete deep into games against elite competition. To finish them, the margin will have to hold.

The Hoosiers looked to regroup Saturday against UCF as part of the Live Like Lou event.

Indiana rides dominant pitching past UCF

Indiana arrived Saturday in need of steadiness.

After emptying much of its bullpen the night before against No. 2 LSU, the Hoosiers required length on the mound and clarity at the plate. They found both, and in doing so authored their most complete performance of the young season.

Behind a composed start from sophomore left-hander Brayton Thomas and four unflinching relief innings from graduate right-hander Regan Rivera, Indiana rolled past UCF, 6-1, to secure its first weekend victory of 2026.

Two pitchers. Nine innings. Three hits allowed. Everything else flowed from there.

Thomas, making just his sixth career appearance, delivered five innings of one-run baseball and matched a career high with four strikeouts. He scattered one hit, worked through traffic and, most notably, went deeper into a game than he ever had at the collegiate level.

Rivera followed and closed the door.

Entering with two runners aboard in the sixth, Rivera erased the threat and never let the Knights back into the game. He logged four scoreless innings, allowed two hits, struck out two and recorded the final 12 outs to earn his first save in an Indiana uniform.

The Hoosiers built their lead early by extending at-bats.

With Will Moore unavailable, head coach Jeff Mercer reshuffled his lineup and slid Ayden Crouse into the leadoff spot. Crouse responded by battling through a 12-pitch at-bat to open the game, fouling off six two-strike pitches before lining a single to left on a full count.

The tone was set from the start.

Three of the next four Indiana hitters also worked full counts. UCF starter Joey Trombley threw more than 40 pitches in the first inning alone, and Indiana pushed across two runs.

Freshman second baseman Landen Fry supplied an RBI single in the opening frame, continuing an impressive start to his career. The Hoosiers added another run moments later, and the pressure never truly relented.

Mercer has spoken openly this season about wanting an offense capable of scoring without waiting on the long ball. Saturday offered a clear example. Indiana collected eight hits, but more importantly, it moved runners, extended counts and took what was available.

The defense matched the intent.

Indiana committed no errors and made plays at every corner of the field. Freshman third baseman Mateo Noto charged a slow roller and avoided a late-game collision. Hogan Denny tracked down a deep liner in left that threatened extra bases. T.J. Schuyler continued to control the running game behind the plate.

Denny finished with three hits, his third three-hit game of his young career, and has now reached safely in every contest this season. Malamazian drove in three runs and added two hits. Crouse reached base and scored. Fry collected another multi-hit game in just his second collegiate start.

Indiana improved to 2-4, with all four losses coming against top-10 opponents. More importantly, the Hoosiers showed they could respond.

The Hoosiers were set up to close the weekend Sunday against Notre Dame.

Notre Dame rallies late, walks off Indiana extras

Sunday, Indiana built a five-run cushion, saw it disappear in a single inning and eventually walked off the field on the wrong end of another extra-inning result.

Notre Dame scored six unanswered runs — five in the seventh — and center fielder Drew Berkland delivered a bases-loaded single to the warning track in the 11th inning to lift the Irish past Indiana, 9-8, on Sunday in the finale of the Live Like Lou Jacksonville Baseball Classic.

The loss dropped Indiana to 2-5 on the season and marked its second extra-inning defeat in the opening two weeks.

For much of the afternoon, the Hoosiers were in control.

Indiana struck first with a run in the opening inning and added another in the fourth. In the fifth, sophomore shortstop Cooper Malamazian cleared the bases with a double into the gap, pushing the lead to 5-3.

The Hoosiers added two more in the top of the seventh. A balk brought home one run, and freshman second baseman Landen Fry followed with an RBI double to right-center, stretching Indiana’s advantage to 8-3.

Fry and redshirt freshman designated hitter Brayden Ricketts each collected three hits, the first three-hit games of their Indiana careers.

On the mound, senior right-hander Jackson Bergman gave Indiana five solid innings, allowing three runs. Jackson Yarberry worked a scoreless sixth, and Indiana carried its five-run lead into the bottom of the seventh.

Yarberry surrendered a leadoff home run to catcher Mark Quatrani and then issued two walks. Left-hander Conner Linn entered and allowed three straight hitters to reach base. Jacob Vogel took over and recorded the first out, but not before Notre Dame had trimmed the lead to one. A sacrifice fly later in the inning tied the game at 8.

Vogel steadied things from there. The junior right-hander tossed 3 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and striking out five to push the game through regulation and into extras.

The Hoosiers were held scoreless from the eighth through the 11th innings. Notre Dame left-hander Noah Rooney recorded eight outs on just 24 pitches.

Indiana’s best chance came in the 10th inning when T.J. Schuyler singled to right with two outs. Cole Decker attempted to advance to third on the play and was thrown out to end the inning.

Freshman right-hander Kellen English pitched a scoreless 10th and returned for the 11th. He hit two batters, putting the winning run aboard. Michael Sarhatt entered and also hit a batter, loading the bases.

With two outs, Berkland lined a ball to deep left-center that carried over the outfielders’ heads and to the warning track, allowing the winning run to score.

Indiana left Jacksonville with a 1-2 record at the event and two losses that came after holding late leads.

