'We're building a house up again': Cignetti outlines challenges with so many new pieces in 2026

Thursday marked a new beginning for Indiana football — a fresh start after the Hoosiers reset and reloaded during the incredibly short offseason following a national championship victory.

But to Curt Cignetti, that 16-0 season is in the past. It’s all about Year 3 of his time in Bloomington. It’s all about 2026, but there are challenges that go along with that.

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It all started Thursday, as the Hoosiers formally took the field for the first time with spring practice kicking off IU’s national title defense. Cignetti said he felt it was a productive practice, but he made it a point to mention that the team that took the field isn’t close to what the final product will look like when the regular season rolls around.

There’s a lot of work to be done — because there always is. Improving every single day is what allowed the Hoosiers to win it all in 2025, and that’s the same goal for the 2026 team. College sports are wildly different than they used to be, and it requires a large amount of new talent each and every year to get it done.

“We’re building a house from the ground up again,” Cignetti told reporters after practice. “We’ve got to have that edge and be humble and hungry.”

Observations from day one of Indiana football spring practice

For Indiana, the standard doesn’t change, and that’s the best way to geon the same page. From transfers who arrived through the portal to freshmen who left high school early to enroll at IU, everyone is required to learn what it takes to buy into how Cignetti runs his program.

Transfer receiver Nick Marsh got a taste of what that looked like on Day 1 of spring ball, as Cignetti said he learned “what getting your ass ripped is all about” after wearing flashy gold cleats to practice.

Marsh was forced to replace his cleats, as Cignetti will run his program the same way he always has, and a national championship won’t change that.

But after a large part of the core leadership from the national title Hoosiers left the program to pursue professional football, things become a little different — and a little more difficult.

“I feel like we probably have more work to do with this group than the first two teams, simply because there’s so many that we don’t have a one- to three-year relationship with, whereas even the first year there were quite a few we knew very well,” the head coach said.

Without many of the former JMU players who helped bridge the gap between Cignetti’s vision and all the newcomers through the portal, there will be an adjustment period — one that wasn’t quite there ahead of the past two seasons in Bloomington.

Things will be difficult with so many new pieces coming from so many different places, but spring practice is exactly where everything begins to get ironed out. After that, summer workouts and fall camp allow for even more improvement before the regular season begins.

There’s a lot of time to figure things out, and Indiana’s staff understands that. They’re going day by day, getting this roster familiar with each other and with what success at IU looks like. With a new quarterback in Josh Hoover, several new skill players like Marsh, and a reloaded defensive front, there are several areas of the field that have a new look in 2026.

Indiana’s Josh Hoover (10) during Indiana University spring football practice on Thursday, March 26, 2026.

“When you’ve got that many new guys, it’s your practice standards and the things that you preach that are important to you about playing winning football,” Cignetti said.

He also mentioned the challenge of several players being sidelined with injuries, limiting the team’s ability to gel.

“I mean, the biggest challenge right now, to be quite honest with you … we have 33 on offense right now. We’ve got seven guys out for spring ball. At least five of them we’re counting on to contribute,” Cignetti said.

With several players limited or sidelined at the start of spring practice, it’s not a completely smooth transition in getting the 2026 team ready for action. But no injury situation is considered serious, as the staff is exercising caution given how early it is in the process of preparing for the regular season.

It’s certainly a double-edged sword, but Cignetti and IU have a plan to ensure improvements are made no matter who is able to be on the field during practice. It’s never easy, though, as the rust still has to wear off before the Hoosiers return to hitting on all cylinders.

“We’re early here, but we’re going to be in good shape,” Cignetti said.

Every season is a challenge, and while the 2025 national championship is fresh in Hoosier Nation’s mind, Cignetti and Indiana are full steam ahead into 2026.

IU plans to meet the challenge of fitting all its new pieces together head-on, because that’s exactly what the new age of college sports requires to sustain championship-level success.

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