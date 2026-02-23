What They're Saying: Indiana hires Ryan Carr as Executive Director of basketball

Indiana hired Pacers’ Ryan Carr as the Executive Director of Basketball and will serve as a GM-type role for the Hoosiers. Carr spent the last two decades as the VP of Player Personnel for the Pacers, largely involved in the scouting and NBA Draft process.

Carr will focus on ‘roster building’ for Indiana moving forward, among other responsibilities.

Below are some of the key comments from notable media around the country.

Pacers Organization: “We would like to sincerely thank Ryan Carr for the dedication, innumerable contributions, and tireless service that he has provided to the Indiana Pacers during his 25 years with the organization. As he embarks on this new chapter in his career with Indiana University – a place that means a great deal to him and his family we have no doubt that he is the right person help boldly lead the Hoosiers basketball program to success.”

Jonathan Givony (ESPN and Draft Express): “This is a major hire for Indiana. Ryan Carr is a longtime, highly respected NBA executive and former IU manager who ran the Pacers’ pre-draft process for years and has been a constant presence on the scouting circuit.”

Pete Thamel (ESPN): “Significant hire for Indiana. Carr is one of the most respected scouts/front office members in the NBA and has deep ties to the state.”

Fran Fraschila (ESPN): “Ryan is a good friend and loves Indiana basketball as a former manager under Bob Knight. This continues a trend of NBA personnel working as part of college basketball front office management. Congrats, Ryan.”

Tom Crean (ESPN): “This is absolutely awesome for Indiana to have Ryan Carr join in this role. As good as an evaluator, connector, executive and truth teller that he is, he’s even a far better Person, Family Man and encourager. Indiana Hoosiers nailed this one. Ryan truly loves Indiana.”

Jeff Goodman (Field of 68): “Wow. Absolutely LOVE this hire. Ryan Carr is a former IU manager who is extremely connected to college basketball, knows agents, works his ass off. Has been with the Pacers for a long time. This is a major addition for Darian DeVries and Indiana hoops.”

Scott Agness (The Fieldhouse Files): “This is a huge hire for IU. Ryan Carr has run the Pacers’ draft process for more than a decade. He organized, ran pre-draft workouts. Carr is relentless, fiercely loyal, on the road often & has a huge list of contacts, including agents.”

