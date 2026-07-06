Where 2027 Indiana commit Chase Branham lands in updated Rivals rankings

Indiana 2027 commit Chase Branham saw his overall ranking bump up in the newest rankings release. Branham — who committed to the Hoosiers in September — is now a top-30 prospect in the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Branham is now the No. 28 player in the Rivals Industry Rankings and the No. 5 shooting guard. He was the No. 42 player in the class last fall and No. 35 in the spring.

He’s been pretty consistently in the low 40s in the Rivals Rankings throughout the last year.



The 6-foot-4 combo guard recently announced he would be transferring to La Lumiere in La Porte, Indiana — previously at Logan-Rogersville (Mo.).

Takeaways: 5 thoughts on Indiana commit Chase Branham during May live evaluation period

Branham averaged 21.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists while shooting 62 percent from the field and 41 percent from three this year, en route to a state championship.

He averaged 19.2 points while shooting 61.9 percent from the floor as a sophomore. He averaged 17.9 points as a freshman.

“They see me as a guy who can be versatile and play multiple positions in there system,” Branham told TheHoosier.com of IU’s vision for him. “I can play the one and handle the ball but also be able to run another guard position and play off.”

Branham is the lone commit for Indiana basketball’s 2027 recruiting class.

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