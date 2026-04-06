Where Indiana commit Chase Branham lands in updated 2027 rankings

Indiana started its 2027 recruiting class early with the commitment of combo guard Chase Branham — who committed to the Hoosiers in September. On Monday, Rivals updated its rankings and the Indiana commit saw his ranking continue to rise.

Branham rose from No. 38 overall to No. 35 in the updated Rivals Industry rankings. That’s up from No. 42 back in the fall. He is ranked as the No. 7 shooting guard — up three spots — and the No. 2 player in Missouri.

Branham is a terrific scorer with the ball in his hands and attacking the basket, but he’s best making plays for his teammates and setting the tone that way. He worked a lot this summer on when to pick his spots, while not pressing. He is a good three-point shooter and all-around decision maker.

‘Indiana was always number one’ — 2027 4-star Chase Branham breaks down Indiana commitment

Branham averaged 21.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists while shooting 62 percent from the field and 41 percent from three this year, en route to a state championship.

He averaged 19.2 points while shooting 61.9 percent from the floor as a sophomore. He averaged 17.9 points as a freshman.

“They see me as a guy who can be versatile and play multiple positions in there system,” Branham told TheHoosier.com of IU’s vision for him. “I can play the one and handle the ball but also be able to run another guard position and play off.

Branham is the lone commit for Indiana basketball’s 2027 recruiting class.

Make sure to follow and subscribe to all TheHoosier social media platforms so you never miss any of our content on X, Facebook, YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Pocket Casts.