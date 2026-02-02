Where Indiana's 2026 class ranks in updated Rivals rankings

The Rivals rankings were updated on Monday and saw movement for all three of the members of the 2026 class for Indiana.

Indiana’s class ranks No. 19 overall and No. 6 in the Big Ten.

Here’s a look at where each player landed in the updated rankings.

Trevor Manhertz; SF, Christ School (Nc.)

Previous Rivals Ranking: No. NR | NR (Previously in 2027 class)

New Rivals Ranking: No. 71 Overall | No. 25 Small Forward | No. 1 North Carolina

Key Trevor Manhertz Quotes:

“I saw their (Indiana’s) ultimate confidence in their players. Like, if they see you make a shot, they’ll let you keep shooting it. My relationships with them is really good. We have a really good connection. They text me or we talk like every week, and he’s (Darian DeVries) just makes a good connection.

”I’d say a knockdown shooter, able to get my teammates a ball too, and just kind of affect the game on defense as much as I can. I think mainly just my confidence is growing this year. I’m going out there and thinking that I’m the best player on the floor. I think just that’s overall helped my game.”

Vaughn Karvala; SF, Bella Vista Prep (Az.)

Previous Rivals Ranking: No 62 Overall | No. 22 Small Forward | No. 7 Arizona

New Rivals Ranking: No. 74 Overall | 26 Small Forward | No. 7 Arizona

Key Vaughn Karvala Quotes:

“The biggest thing that stuck out to me about IU was how invested the whole school is. They showed that to me when I got on campus … how electric it was and how everyone showed out for Indiana was really cool.”

“A big part I took away from the coaches was their style of play and how they want to use me and get me to the next level. Indiana loves to get up a ton of 3s and that fits my style of play. But also, how they would use me in actions where I’m getting to the rim or getting to a pull up (off of screens).

“I’m a wing attacker. I love to rip through and get to the rim. I can also shoot from the outside. My handle has improved a lot, and I can see that in AAU. Being able to bring it up the court at my high school has helped with it, and my outside game is a lot more consistent.”

Prince-Alexander Moody; SG, Bishop McNamara (Md.)

Previous Ranking: NR | No. 43 Shoting Guard No. 132 Overall | No. 32 Shooting Guard

New Rivals Rankings: No. 92 Overall | no. 26 Shooting Guard | No. 4 Maryland

Key Prince-Alexander Moody Quotes:

“I understand being a Hoosier is a privilege many will not experience. God chose me, Hoosier Nation welcomed me, therefore I need to work hard to ensure I remain worthy of such a blessing.”

“I chose them (Indiana) because it immediately felt like home. At the airport today, I didn’t even want to leave to be honest. DRoc (Darian DeVries) is amazing. Me and him created a bond that’s crazy. I love him and he loves me. And the man that started it all was Kenny (Johnson). He’s been family since I met him and has been recruiting me since 7th grade. He changed my life basically. The whole Indiana coaching staff is great. The university is great. Bloomington is the most peaceful place I’ve ever been to. They’re great in academics and I can workout whenever I want. It’s just a whole different world. It’s like they have their own village, it’s just amazing. They just had everything I needed, plus more and I love their play style.”

“I’m a versatile point guard. I just do whatever it takes to win and IU will be getting a leader who literally does whatever it takes to win. Whether that’s scoring 40 or having 10 and 12 assists or having 9 points 12 assists and 10 rebounds, whatever it is, I’m gonna make sure I give my all to win the game.”

