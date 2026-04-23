While Indiana's plan at center remains in question, veteran offensive line leads with confidence: 'There's nothing this group can't do'

One of the positions and storylines that have been overshadowed throughout the spring has been the plan at center. Indiana now enters its third season under Curt Cignetti with its third different center, and this time there are more questions than answers about where the Hoosiers will turn.

From Mike Katic to Pat Coogan, both centers were critical leaders in their own right to an Indiana team that made history in both years. From a College Football Playoff appearance in 2024, to a National Championship in 2025, each player brought a different mindset and skillset to the field.

With that, guys like Drew Evans, Bray Lynch and Carter Smith — all of whom return to Indiana in 2026 — were able to learn about the position in a different lens.

Now, for Evans and Lynch, there have been moments throughout the spring where they’ve been asked to take on the position. While neither is their desired or normal spot on the offensive line, new rosters present new challenges — one that both are up for.

“I really enjoy the position (Center). I’ve worked there since freshman year with Coach (Darren) Hiller and then Coach (Bob) Bostad and Coach (Rod) Carey,” Lynch said. “So I’ve been working there a lot, taking some reps there, taking some reps other places.”

“It’s been an adjustment, but slowly getting better, getting used to it,” Evans added.

Four biggest storylines from Indiana football’s spring practice

And throughout the ups and downs of learning the position, they are both leaning on the experience of being healthy and playing alongside Coogan last year.

“When we watch film from last year, I’m always watching Pat and just thinking the little things he does,” Evans said. “The stuff he says, the calls he makes and just trying to learn everything I can. Because I think Pat’s a great example of a really good center.”

“The amount of prep that he (Coogan) took, I mean, I roomed with him in the hotel before games and he was so focused on notes and the little things — you might have done the rep 10,000 times in fall camp, but you’re still gonna write down that minor detail that you need to work on. I would say the film aspect, create a routine each and every week to learn your opponent better and better. So you’re as prepared as you can possibly be for that player.”

When Bob Bostad took over the offensive line coaching duties at Indiana in 2023, he was left with a group that was among the worst in the country. He’s now turned this group into Joe Moore Award Semifinalists in 2024, and then Joe Moore Award Finalists in 2025 — the award given to the top offensive line in the country.

Now his next challenge awaits. But, the skillset, leadership and veterans this unit returns now understands what’s needed to achieve success at this level, and build on it.

“We’re all open to trying new positions and trying new things,” Lynch said. “One thing about Drew and Joe (Brunner) that I can’t speak enough on, is how willing they are to put the team first. As long as we’re in a good position to win football games, all three of us will do whatever it takes.”

The one piece to the puzzle that was added in the offseason was that of Joe Brunner — the veteran from Wisconsin. He now brings another accomplished Big Ten lineman to the group. And while he’s been on the outside of the line for his entire career, he’s — again — all about winning and doing what’s necessary to reach the highest point.

“We’re bouncing some guys around, figuring some things out. And it’s all about getting to know each guy and playing well next to each other. That’s what spring ball is about,” Brunner said. “We’ve got a couple months till the season, but we’ve got to keep coming to work every single day and getting better. Like I said, you don’t come in and stay the same. You’re getting worse, you’re getting better. I think we’re taking steps forward, but there’s so much more that we can do to help this team.”

Between Evans, Brunner, Lynch and Carter — who has missed all of spring practice with a shoulder injury — that group has combined for 115 starts, an average of 28.8 per lineman. That’s something, throughout all the shifting and position changes, this group can lean on.

“I mean, sky’s the limit, truly. We got a ton of experience, and we got some young players, and we got some players ready to fit into a new role,” Lynch said. “We have a great group of guys, all great families, great head on their shoulders. We got a smart group, and we’re starting to finally build all that chemistry together.

“It’s taking a little bit, but that just happens with time. But super excited to see this group get after it. I mean, you got leaders, you got silent workers, you got this, that, positive, confident individuals. So there’s nothing this group can’t do.”

Thursday’s spring game will cap off a critical spring for this group, but also still point to the question; who plays center this fall? Time will tell, but the confidence this line has in each other is enough to have confidence that position will figure itself out.

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