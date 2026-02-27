Why the NFL Combine looks different for Indiana’s invitees after a national title run

Just 38 days ago, Indiana football stood atop the college football world. While the rest of the sport watched from home, the Hoosiers were basking in confetti falling from the sky at Hard Rock Stadium.

It was an incredible moment for the entire program. Yet the fact that only Indiana and Miami Hurricanes were still playing late into January has shaped what came next for several members of Curt Cignetti’s national championship team.

Because the national title game was played just 38 days ago, Indiana’s NFL hopefuls had limited time to begin training for the next level. While none would trade the Hoosiers’ run for anything, it still altered the process of preparing to become professional football players – although with a fitting alternative because of Indiana’s Heisman-winning quarterback.

“There was a solid little re-gen and health period where I just had to get my body and my legs back under me,” Aiden Fisher said Wednesday at the NFL Combine. “A season like that, you’re getting beat up a lot. You’re playing physical teams, especially in the playoffs. It took me about a week or two to get my body back healthy and to get running again.”

With 16 games played, the Hoosiers tied Ohio State‘s 2024 title team and this year’s runner-up in Miami for the most games by a college football team in a single season. Indiana was clearly worn down on its way to a title.

Based on Fisher’s assessment of his pre-draft timeline, about a third of the 38-day gap between the national championship game and the first on-field combine day was spent recovering.

That forced Fisher and his teammates to make a choice: undergo the standard combine tests and drills or wait until Indiana’s Pro Day on April 1 to showcase their physical abilities.

Fisher chose to wait for Pro Day, while other Indiana invitees are taking different approaches to a difficult decision less than a month after the season ended.

Most programs finished their seasons in late November or mid-December, with only a handful extending into January. That gave NFL prospects from those schools a month or more head start — an important advantage when offseason work is centered almost entirely on preparing for the combine’s specific tests.

“I think that’s the difference — right now you’re not really training for football. You’re training to run fast,” Fisher said. “You need to be at your best every day, especially with your health. For me, there was no rush to rush this thing, especially with our pro day as late as it is. It was all about getting as healthy as possible, as fast as possible.”

Indiana’s Pro Day is scheduled later than most programs’, giving the Hoosiers extra time to prepare for critical evaluations that can directly impact draft position. A poor 40-yard dash time can cause a prospect to slide an entire round or more, and mistakes in position drills can be just as damaging.

D’Angelo Ponds said he plans to participate in defensive back drills and jumping tests but will wait to run the 40-yard dash.

“I’ll be waiting to run my 40 at Pro Day, but I’ll be doing everything else — the DB drills and things like that. I’ll do the DB drills and the vertical jump,” Ponds said.

Like Fisher, he cited the late conclusion of the season as the reason for opting out of the 40 and the bench press. Ponds is not the only Hoosier skipping the 225-pound bench press, as Riley Nowakowski said he will not participate either, though he plans to compete in the other combine activities.

Louis Moore said he is undecided saying: “We haven’t made that decision yet. I’m still going to the training session later, and then we’re going to make that decision.”

He also noted that there was little time to celebrate the national championship beyond the planned festivities at Memorial Stadium.

“It’s been straight to business. I went straight to training, straight from the Sugar Bowl,” Moore said. “So I’ve just been busy. I didn’t really have time to celebrate the national championship.”

It remains unclear whether Omar Cooper Jr., Elijah Sarratt or Roman Hemby will participate in drills and testing, but it would not be surprising if they opt out of at least some combine events.

Regardless of their decisions at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indiana’s players will all work out at Pro Day, which has become an important opportunity to improve draft stock. That is due in part to the first Hoosier to announce he will not participate in physical combine activities: Fernando Mendoza.

Mendoza’s presence at Pro Day as the presumed No. 1 overall pick is expected to draw most, if not all, NFL teams to Bloomington, giving every other Hoosier a chance to perform in front of top scouts and potentially NFL general managers.

As a result, the combine becomes less crucial for Indiana players to showcase their abilities, making it easier for invitees to skip physical testing. Meetings with NFL teams will still play a role in Indianapolis, but on the physical side of things, Pro Day will be the main event.

For combine snubs Mikail Kamara and Kaelon Black, missing the event in Indianapolis is a minor setback that could have been more damaging without the exposure Pro Day will provide.

Mendoza’s profile draws attention that benefits his teammates who are also hoping to turn professional. It has given them options and an opportunity to perform in a comfortable environment, alongside teammates and in front of what should be a packed house of NFL personnel.

It’s a perfect storm for the national champions who, despite being disadvantaged by playing later than nearly every other draft hopeful, will be able to make their case to NFL teams on their own timeline.

