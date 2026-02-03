Former Oregon OC Will Stein opens up about facing Indiana's defense: 'They whooped my ass'

Indiana is coming off of its first National Championship and an undefeated season and along the way were two wins over one of the top teams in the country — Oregon.

Oregon has had one of the most dominant and explosive offenses since Will Stein’s arrival in Eugene back in 2023. Stein, Oregon’s former offensive coordinator, just wrapped up his third and final season with the Ducks and is off to Lexington as the new head coach at Kentucky.

During Stein’s tenure at Oregon under Dan Lanning, he helped the Ducks to a 38-5 record. Two of those five losses came to Indiana this season — both games in which the Indiana defense dominated Stein.

While Oregon had 20 points in the first matchup, it came in averaging 46.6 points. Indiana held the Ducks to just one offensive touchdown, 267 total yards and just 3-of-14 on third down. The Hoosiers also sacked Dante Moore six times after he was sacked just once in the first five games.

In game two — the Peach Bowl and a spot in the National Championship on the line — it was just 22 points for the Ducks and just two touchdowns before a 75-yard drive on the last possession of the game gave them a third. The Hoosiers also forced three turnovers.

Two of Dante Moore’s three lowest passing percentage games this season were against Indiana and two of the four lowest point totals on the season for Oregon were against Indiana.

“They (Indiana) have elite players, an elite scheme, and are coached extremely well,” Stein told On3’s Ari Wasserman and Andy Staples. “That’s what everyone is striving for … I was a part of two games where they whooped my ass, just to be frank and they played better than everybody that they played against.”

Stein helped coach Oregon’s offense to a top-10 offense in points per game this season and 13th in yards per game. In 2024, quarterback Dillon Gabrial ranked top 10 in completion percent, passing efficiency, yards and touchdowns and was third in the Heisman voting. In 2023, Stein’s offense led the nation in passing yards, completion percent, first downs and second in scoring in total offense.

Indiana’s early success in just two seasons is what Stein is now looking to replicate at Kentucky, in some form. And he knows that college football now runs through the only team that had the coaches, system and players to slow him and his offenses down.

“It’s a credit to them and their staff, their players, their buy-in from their administration and their fans,” Stein said of Indiana. “You know, I’ve seen — I don’t you guys have probably seen it on twitter, you know Curt Cignetti’s first game. It’s like not even that full, you know, and then he just goes in there and wins. So they’re definitely the standard of college football as of now and it’s exciting for all of us to to fight to get to that that place”

