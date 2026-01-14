Wisconsin transfer offensive lineman Joe Brunner commits to Indiana

Indiana football landed its first addition along the offensive front out of the transfer portal with the addition of Wisconsin transfer offensive lineman Joe Brunner.

Standing at 6-foot-5 and 318 pounds, Brunner’s commitment to head coach Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers comes prior to a visit he’s scheduled to make to Bloomington this upcoming weekend. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

MORE: Transfer Portal Thread | Indiana football transfer portal tracker | Indiana football’s transfer portal wish list: A position-by-position breakdown of 2026 needs

Brunner started 24 consecutive games for the Badgers over the course of the last two seasons. He earned All-Big Ten Honorable Mention honors for his efforts throughout the 2025 season.

Coming into transfer portal season, Indiana’s offensive line was seen as a top priority for the Hoosiers. Indiana will lose center Pat Coogan, as well as tackles Kahlil Benson and Zen Michalski come the conclusion of the 2025 season. Additionally, left tackle and Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year Carter Smith could forego his remaining eligibility to enter his name into the 2026 NFL Draft.

Alongside returners Drew Evans, Bray Lynch and Adedamola Ajani, the addition of Brunner provides the Hoosiers another puzzle piece to a 2026 offensive line still coming together.

Brunner is ranked as the No. 77 overall player in the transfer portal and the No. 4-ranked interior offensive lineman.

Not yet a member of TheHoosier? Join our community for 50% off your first year and get a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership. Join here!

Make sure to follow and subscribe to all TheHoosier social media platforms so you never miss any of our content including X, Facebook, YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Pocket Casts.