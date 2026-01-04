Wisconsin transfer safety Preston Zachman commits to Indiana

Indiana football made its first addition via the transfer portal this offseason with the commitment of Wisconsin transfer safety Preston Zachman on Sunday morning.

Zachman, a 6-foot-2, 205-pound coming off of a visit to Indiana on Saturday, has one year of eligibility remaining.

Zachman missed most of the 2025 season for the Badgers after a leg injury he suffered in Wisconsin’s loss to Alabama on Sept. 13. He collected 12 total tackles and two interceptions in three games.

Prior to the injury that cut his 2025 campaign short, Zachman was a key contributor to the Badgers’ defense. Throughout his five-year career at Wisconsin, Zachman has 30 career starts, 125 total tackles and seven career interceptions.

“He was the leader of the defense,” Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell said Nov. 3. “He was making most of the calls and was just that corner piece.

With Indiana safeties Louis Moore and Devan Boykin out of eligibility following the 2025 season, as well as the potential for Amare Ferrell to leave for the NFL Draft, safety was a position of importance entering portal season.

Zachman is rated the No. 93 overall player in the portal and the No. 7-ranked safety.

