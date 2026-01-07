With the noise growing louder, Indiana keeps its focus where it always has been

The volume outside Indiana’s walls has changed. It is louder now. More confident. Less dismissive.

For months, the Hoosiers moved through the season accompanied by a steady undercurrent of doubt. Indiana could win, critics said, but against who? Indiana looked sharp, but would it translate when the lights burned brightest? Indiana was undefeated, but what would happen when the brand names and blue bloods finally showed up?

Then came the Rose Bowl and a clash with Alabama. Then came a performance so commanding, so unmistakable, that it finally forced the conversation to turn.

The “big, bad SEC” had arrived, and Indiana did not bat an eye. Now, at last, the rest of the country is starting to come around.

Inside the Hoosiers’ locker room, though, the shift has barely registered because Indiana never built its season around the idea of convincing anyone else.

“We’re not really in the business of trying to do that,” running back Roman Hemby said Monday, when asked whether Indiana feels it has changed minds. “We want to prove ourselves right. That’s kind of our mantra and what we go to practice for every day.”

That belief, quietly internal and fiercely protected, has been Indiana’s foundation long before the Rose Bowl forced skeptics to take notice.

It is the reason the Hoosiers were unfazed by months of sideways glances. It is the reason they were ready when Alabama arrived carrying the full weight of SEC reputation with it. And it is the reason that, even now, as praise replaces doubt, Indiana remains unsatisfied.

Motivation for this team does not come from television panels or social media timelines. It comes from the space between teammates. From the expectations they place on one another and from the shared understanding that growth is nonnegotiable.

“It just comes from just wanting to be better,” running back Kaelon Black said. “Just being around a great group of guys, great group of teammates, you just have that ‘want to’ to be better in your life and also on the football field.

“Now that we’re in this position, we have no choice but to get better, and I feel like that’s our mentality.”

That mentality has not softened as Indiana’s profile has risen. If anything, it has hardened.

Beating Alabama did not satisfy the Hoosiers. The validation everyone else waited for became, internally, a warning. Proof that what Indiana is building works, yes, but also a reminder that the margin for error only grows thinner.

For Indiana’s veterans, that urgency carries a deeper edge. It is not just about advancing. It is about finality and knowing that one unprepared night can end everything.

“We know that complacency kills, and so that’s something we fight every week,” linebacker Isaiah Jones said Tuesday. “This deep in the season, when you’re so close to something, for us it’s almost like you have a new hunger inside your stomach. And it’s a one-week season, and you don’t want to go home. Everyone wants to fight tooth and nail for one more game.

“So with the veterans on this team, I know it’s a reality that if you don’t go out there prepared, this could be your last game forever. And so that lights a fire in our stomach, and that’s what keeps us hungry and ready each week.”

That fire is not fueled by disrespect alone. Indiana does not need slights to stay sharp. The chip on its shoulder is not borrowed from doubt. It is self-generated, forged through years of being overlooked and reinforced by standards that refuse to loosen regardless of ranking or opponent.

“Whether you’re ranked one or unranked, you’re always chasing perfection,” Jones said. “And for us, that chip will always be there. So having that chip is what’s got us here, and I don’t think it’s ever going to go away.”

Even now, as the narrative shifts, as those on the outside finally begin to believe after watching Indiana dismantle Alabama on the Rose Bowl stage, the Hoosiers remain unmoved by the noise.

“I really don’t react no type of way,” cornerback D’Angelo Ponds said. “Anybody can say anything. It really doesn’t affect me. If anything, I’ll probably laugh at it or I’ll just be like, ‘OK, that’s noted.’ But it really doesn’t affect anything on the field, honestly.”

That indifference is not a lack of awareness. It is restraint.

Indiana understands something that only teams forged through doubt truly grasp. External belief is fickle. It arrives late and leaves quickly. Internal conviction, once built, does not waver.

As the Hoosiers prepare for Friday’s College Football Playoff semifinal against Oregon, they do so with the country finally beginning to pay attention. The noise is louder now, and the respect is now real.

Indiana, however, is not listening.

The Hoosiers are still chasing something far more demanding than approval. They are chasing their own standard — the version of themselves they believe still exists beyond what has already been accomplished.

The Hoosiers did not need Alabama to validate them. They did not need the Rose Bowl to confirm what they already knew, and they certainly do not need belief from the outside now.

