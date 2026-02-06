2026 Big Ten Baseball Season Preview

College baseball is officially back with games getting underway a week from today. The Big Ten is coming off of a season where they sent four teams to the NCAA Tournament, led by UCLA who made their first College World Series appearance since 2013. The addition of the former Pac 12 schools provided a much-needed boost last season, with the Big Ten finishing as the clear 4th-best conference in the country ahead of the CUSA, AAC and Sun Belt.

HawkeyeReport takes a brief look at all 17 teams, looking at key non-conference matchups, returners, transfers and finally giving a quick outlook on their season. All players mentioned in the article have a direct link to their respective roster page.

My Projected Big Ten Tournament Field (alphabetical)

Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, Northwestern, Oregon, PSU, Rutgers, UCLA, USC, Washington

Illinois Fighting Illini (29-24) (14-16)

Non-Conference Notes – The Fighting Illini start the year the same way Iowa did last season, at South Florida for a three-game series. They’ll face national runner-up Coastal Carolina and VCU for a four-game weekend in Conway and have a home-and-home with Indiana State during the midweek slate.

Illini Outlook – Illinois fell to 14-16 in Big Ten play after an NCAA regional in ‘24, but return both Ben Plumley and Regan Hall to the starting rotation, while they added Minnesota transfer Kyle Remington. The bullpen brought in SIUE transfer Liam McKillop and brings back their top four in appearances back, led by Zach Bates and Reed Gannon, so improvement on their 181st ranked team ERA should be expected. At the plate, Illinois returns five starters, led by OF Nick Groves, OF Collin Jennings, 3B Kyle Schupmann and SS Jack Zebig. SEMO transfer OF Cole Warehime, Illinois State transfer C Daniel Contreras and Southeastern CC INF Michael Farina are all notable portal additions to the projected lineup.

Once again, the Illini should have an offense that can put up runs in most games, with what the return and what they brought in from the portal. Ultimately, their season will come down the pitching staff. The bullpen has a go-to with Bates and the staff, as a whole, has a solid depth of options, but they need that to turn into trustworthy depth if they want to do more than just appear in Omaha for the Big Ten Tournament.

Indiana Hoosiers (32-24) (16-14)

Non-Conference Notes – A perfectly set up non-conference slate for a midwest Big Ten school, the Hoosiers open with a three-game series at North Carolina, followed by the Jax Baseball Classic against LSU, UCF and Notre Dame. They’ve also got a four-game series at NCAA participant Western Kentucky. The midweek slate includes single games against Vandy, Louisville and Wright State, as well as a home-and-home with Indiana State.

Hoosiers Outlook – Looking back, Indiana wasn’t as bad as the final record indicated, as they led the Big Ten in runs per game (8.19) and were tenth in ERA (5.61), which is better than it felt at times. Offensively, the Hoosiers lose Devin Taylor, but return four of their top six, including three Big Ten All-Freshman selections, 1B Jake Hanley, 3B Will Moore and SS Cooper Malamazian. Delaware transfer 2B Aiden Stewart will help round out a strong infield, while OF Ayden Crouse was a NJCAA All-American at Chandler-Gilbert CC. Toledo transfer Jackson Bergman might be the Friday guy in a rotation that didn’t have any true starters last season, while Missouri transfer Tony Neubeck, Coppin State transfer Reagen Rivera and Jackson Yarberry in the mix to start. Returners Pete Haas, Gavin Seebold and Jacob Vogel are back to lead the way in the bullpen.

The ceiling for this Hoosiers squad is potentially a regional with the talent they have on the offensive end, but the floor is a similar season to last year. Their pitching staff must make strides, and the transfers will have to be a big part of it. If that happens, Indiana could be near the top of the traditional Big Ten teams.

Iowa Hawkeyes (31-22-1) (21-9)

Non-Conference Notes – The Hawkeyes open against Kansas State, Air Force and Northeastern at the MLB Desert Invitational, followed by a three-game series at Florida Atlantic. A trip to the Frisco Classic is the gem of the schedule, with matchups against Alabama, Houston and Oregon State.

Hawkeyes Outlook – The Hawkeyes were so good for so long last season racing out to a 20-4 start in Big Ten play, but they faltered down the stretch and missed the NCAA Tournament. They return their entire infield, led by SS Gable Mitchell and 1B Caleb Wulf, while North Alabama transfer C Matthew Delgado will fill in behind the plate. CF Miles Risley will lead an outfield that’s deep with returners and transfers. The pitching staff is nearly a complete overhaul, with FIU transfer Logan Runde bringing some starting experience and Justin Hackett returning as a top bullpen option. Other than that, the coaching staff will hope for some highly rated underclassmen, including sophomore Tyler Guerin, freshman Brody Irlbeck, freshman Nick Terhaar to step up early in their respective careers.

This is the pitching staff turnover that Rick Heller has had in his entire 38-year coaching career. That’s his words. The offense is plenty deep with 14-15 players that will figure into what could be a number of different lineups. The future of the pitching staff is on the roster, but they could still be a year away.

Maryland Terrapins (27-29) (12-18)

Non-Conference Notes – Coming off of a disappointing season, the Terps open with a three-game series at UNC-Wilmington, while they also have a notable three-game series at Troy. Their midweek slate isn’t very strong, but includes a trip to West Virginia and a neutral site game against Virginia.

Terps Outlook – After hosting a regional in ‘24, the Terps are 22-32 in Big Ten play over the last two seasons and have missed the Big Ten Tournament in consecutive seasons. Offensively, 3B Brayden Martin and OF Aden Hill are the only returners out of nine players that started 20+ games last season. From the portal, UNC-Asheville catcher Rylen Stockton is the most proven addition, while Vandy OF David Mendez was good at his prior stop at Dayton. Wake Forest transfer infielder Antonio Morales and LSU OF/DH Ryan Costello will get more run with the Terps.

Pitching wise, Maryland has to improve on a 6.65 ERA that ranked 15th in the Big Ten last season. A trio of sophs led by Logan Hastings and Cristofer Cespedes who both pitched a lot of innings as freshman should lead the way. They also get Evan Smith back after he got Tommy John after one start last season. East Carolina transfer Lance Williams and Siena transfer Alistar Morin will have to have big roles as well.

It’s been kind of shocking watching the Maryland program go from back-to-back 40-win seasons to consecutive missed Big Ten Tournaments under Matt Swope. However, if things go right development wise, they’re on the right track, with just two seniors on the roster. They’ll compete, but they are probably a year away.

Michigan Wolverines (33-23) (16-14)

Non-Conference Notes – The Wolverines don’t have much on the midweek slate, but make up for it with their early season schedule. They open with a four-game weekend in Surprise, AZ against Oregon State (x2), Stanford and Arizona, followed by a trip to Arlington, TX for a three-game weekend against Florida State, Louisville and Kansas State. After that, they go out west for a three-game series at NCAA participant San Diego and a midweek at Cal State Northridge.

Wolverines Outlook – Michigan has made slight improvements to their record in each season under Tracy Smith, but they haven’t made a regional since the ‘22 when Erik Bakich was still at the helm. Although they lose four of their top five hitters, the Wolverines return five of 11 that started 20+ games, led by OF Greg Pace Jr, SS Brayden Jefferis and OF Jonathan Kim. Power in the lineup is question, but Saint Louis OF transfer Brendan Stressler brings some. They also brought in five P4 transfers that had limited experience at their previous stops.

On the mound, they have some keys pieces back to be excited about, returning four of their top seven in innings pitched led by Kurt Barr, David Lally Jr and exciting sophomore Tate Carey, while they also get former OSU transfer Gavin DeVooght back from injury. They also added Utah Tech transfer Cade Montgomery who was a starter and a Second Team All-WAC selection.

The Wolverines haven’t finished outside the top six in the standings in over a decade and this year shouldn’t be any different. They’ve got starting rotation options, depth and experience on the mound, while the offense has potential. If the limited at-bat transfers prove to be major contributors, Michigan could have a pretty good squad.

Michigan State Spartans (28-27) (13-17)

Non-Conference Notes – What a start to the season the Spartans have with back-to-back away series against Louisville and Texas. They get Clemson for a neutral site game in Greenville and have a midweek home-and-home with Notre Dame.

Spartans Outlook – The Spartans are looking to get back to Omaha for the Big Ten Tournament for the third time in four seasons. On the offensive end, they return six of nine players that started 30+ games last season, led by All-Big Ten 2B Ryan McKay, OF Nick Williams and OF Parker Picot. They brought in SS Jasen Oliver (Indiana) and he will be a steal if he gets back to playing like he did during his true freshman season. On the mound, Joseph Dzierwa is a major departure, but they do return Nolan Higgins and Aidan Donovan to the staff. The bullpen will be led by Tommy Szczepanski, while they added transfers Carter Monke (Illinois State) and JD Greeley (Monmouth).

If MSU is going to make it back to the Big Ten Tournament, it’s going to look different. They lost their only double-digit home run hitter and Friday ace Joseph Dzierwa who was on the mound for 10 of the team’s 28 wins. There are some pieces, but they feel due for a small step back.

Minnesota Golden Gophers (24-28) (10-20)

Non-Conference Notes – The Gophers open in DeLand, FL for a three-game weekend against Stetson, St John’s and Ball State, while they will face Northeastern for a pair of neutral site games in Fort Myers. A four-game series at US Bank Stadium against Kansas is good, but the Cambria Classic loses some luster with UNLV, South Dakota State and Omaha this time around.

Gophers Outlook – The Gophers are looking to take a step forward in year two under Ty McDevitt, but they haven’t made the Big Ten Tournament since 2019. On the pitching side, they return four of their top eight in innings pitched, led by Joe Sperry, former Texas transfer Cole Selvig and Tyler Hemmesch. Losing starter Kyle Remington to Illinois hurt, but they brought in All-CAC NAIA Vitterbo transfer Brandon Jaenke, St Thomas starter Marcus Kruzan and talented Texas A&M transfer Isaac Morton.

Offensively, they’ll have some options returning six of their top ten in terms of starts, as well as some transfer additions. Two of their top three home run hitters, C Weber Neels and UTL Easton Richter return, while DH Charlie Sutherland leads all returns in batting average. The influx of transfers could really help, led by mid-major transfers, with All-Summit 3B Davis Hamilton (NDSU), OF Ty Allen (Belmont) and 1B Jack Bello (Butler).

It feels like this program is headed in the right direction, winning 20+ games for the first time since 2019 last season. If the transfers on the pitching staff and position player side are able to produce, the Gophers will be in the discussion for a Big Ten Tournament berth.

Nebraska Cornhuskers (33-29) (15-15)

Non-Conference Notes – The Huskers always put together a strong non-conference slate and it starts with UConn, Northeastern, Grand Canyon and Stanford at the MLB Desert Invitational. The next week, they go to Arlington to face Louisville, Kansas State and Florida State, followed by a three-game series at Auburn. Their midweek slate is always strong with three games against Creighton, a home-and-home with Kansas and a single game against Kansas State in Lincoln.

Huskers Outlook – Roster wise, Nebraska looks to be in position to compete near the top of the Big Ten, but they were last season and were just 15-15 in conference action. Still, they won the Big Ten Tournament for the second consecutive season. Offensively, they should be in good hands, returning seven of their top eight in batting average, led by a fully intact outfield of Devin Nunez, Max Buettenback and Will Jesske. On the dirt, SS Dylan Carey and 1B Case Sanderson are both back. They added DII All-American INF Jett Buck (Washburn) and All-OVC DH Cole Kitchens (Southern Indiana) to the fold as well.

They lost two of three in the starting rotation, but Ty Horn is back and will pair with a major portal add, MAC Pitcher of the Year Cooper Katskee (Miami OH). Tucker Timmerman has started some games, but could come out of the bullpen alongside Caleb Clark, Gavin Blachowicz and Grant Cleavinger, while they are hoping Miss State transfer Kevin Mannell can be a major piece.

The Huskers were a preseason top 25 team last season but went just 15-15 in conference play. It didn’t change the end result, as they won the Big Ten Tournament and made a regional for the second consecutive season. On paper, Nebraska is the best of the traditional Big Ten schools.

Northwestern Wildcats (25-27) (13-17)

Non-Conference Notes – It’s a pretty light slate for the Wildcats, but they’ve got a few games that catch the eye, including a pair of neutral site games against Boston College in Spartanburg, SC. They also travel to Georgia Tech for a three-game series against the Yellow Jackets.

‘Cats Outlook – It didn’t end in a Big Ten Tournament appearance, but the ‘Cats have shown drastic improvement, going from 10-40 in ‘23 to 18 and 25 wins in two years under Ben Greenspan. The pitching staff returns several starting options, including Garrett Shearer, Matthew Kouser and Sam Hliboki, but Illinois State transfer Ryan Weaver could steal a spot in the rotation. The experienced bullpen depth is light, but Christian Forniss and Jack Grunkemeyer combined for 37 appearances a year ago. They lose a couple of key offensive players, including Trent Liolios, but return five of their top nine in starts made, led by their top three in hits, 3B Owen McElfatrick, SS Ryan Kucherak and OF Jackson Freeman. A couple of transfers, 2B Noah Ruiz (Biola University) and OF Logan de Groot (UCLA) could factor in as well.

The job that Ben Greenspan has done in a short time span is impressive. He took a 10-40 team and came up a tiebreaker short of the Big Ten Tournament in his second season. With the pieces they have coming back, a trip to Omaha might just be in the cards. It would be their first Big Ten Tournament appearance since 2017.

Ohio State Buckeyes (13-37) (5-25)

Non-Conference Notes – The Buckeyes open with a three-game neutral site series against Saint Louis in Pensacola, but the headliner is the Bruce Bolt Classic, facing UTSA, Ole Miss and Texas in Houston, TX. They’ve got midweek home-and-home’s with Xavier and Wright State, which are reasonably decent matchups.

Buckeyes Outlook – The Buckeyes hit rock bottom last season, falling all the way to 13-37, marking their worst record since 1936 (4-14). They’ll look to show some bounce back in year two under Justin Haire. For better or for worse, OSU returns just three of their top ten in terms of plate appearances, led by SS Lee Ellis and C Mason Eckelman. They hammered the portal on the position player side bringing former Buckeye 2B Henry Kaczmar (South Carolina), OF Noah Furcht (Charlotte) and C Grant Mangrum (McNeese), as well as four JUCO transfers, led by GCAA Player of the Year 3B Gavin West (Gordon State).

If OSU is going to improve, their pitching staff must improve. They return three of their top four in appearances, led by Hunter Shaw and Gavin Kuzniewski, while they also get starter Jake Michalak back. The JUCO route brings a couple to the staff, including former Texas Rangers 13th Round pick Caden Marcum (Cloud County).

There’s really nowhere to go but up for the Buckeyes. They won just five conference games last season due in large part to a pitching staff that ranked 288th in ERA. The pitching staff should be better and the offense has some nice transfers, but they finished 5.0 games worse than any other Big Ten team and 8.0 games out of the conference tournament, so there’s a big gap to close.

Oregon Ducks (42-16) (22-8)

Non-Conference Notes – The Ducks early non-conf slate is soft, but they’ll face Arizona, UC Irvine and Vanderbilt in late February at the Las Vegas Classic. They also travel on the road for three-game weekends at UC San Diego and UC Santa Barbara. Their midweek slate includes a home-and-home with Oregon State, as well as double midweeks against Grand Canyon and Xavier.

Ducks Outlook – The Ducks earned a share of the Big Ten regular season title last season and hosted the Eugene Regional, but shockingly went 0-2 and out in the NCAA Tournament. They’ll be in the mix again, but there’s some turnover with a few big-time departures. Offensively, their top three home run hitters are gone, including Golden Spikes candidate Mason Neville, but DH Dominic Hellman and SS Maddox Molony both hit double-digits long balls, while they added NKU 1B Gabe Miranda from the portal. They also get back 2B Ryan Cooney who led the team in average. UTL Drew Smith and C Burke-Lee Mabeus are set for bigger roles as well.

On the mound, the losses were notable, led by Friday ace Grayson Grinsell. All is not lost, with Ian Umlandt, Will Sanford and Collin Clarke back, but they are the guys to lead the way now. They added WCC Pitcher of the Year Cal Scolari (San Diego) and Miles Gosztola (Gonzaga) from the portal to help out.

The losses were not miniscule, but it’s Oregon, so the next man up at key positions is better than most schools. They’ve got the pieces offensively, although they might not have as much obvious power. This is a regional team, but how the pitching staff shakes out will determine their ceiling.

Penn State Nittany Lions (33-23) (15-15)

Non-Conference Notes – Another MLB Desert Invitational participant, the Nittany Lions open with Air Force, Grand Canyon and Kansas State in Phoenix. A more than respectable slate of three-game series, PSU will face Indiana State in Nassau, host St John’s and travel to Texas Tech. Their midweek slate also includes a combined five games against West Virginia, Pittsburgh and UCF.

Nittany Lions Outlook – The Nittany Lions didn’t quite capitalize on their Big Ten Tournament Championship run in ‘24, falling short of a regional appearance last season. However, third-year head coach Mike Gambino has this program in the conversation. Offensively, they’ve got a mix of returners and transfers. They return some of their top bats, including OF Jesse Jackonski, DH Jack Porter and ‘24 Big Ten Tournament star 3B Bryce Molinaro. A couple of solid portal additions, 1B Michael Anderson (Arkansas) is a former All-A10 honoree at Rhode Island, while they also added 2B Jayden Davis (Samford/Vanderbilt).

On the mound, PSU was towards the bottom of the conference in ERA last season, but return some of their top bullpen arms, including Matt VanOstenbridge, Dimond Loosli and Ben DeMell, while Ben Hudson (WVU) was a notable portal get. The starting rotation got a boost when they added Maine transfer Colin Fitzgerald, but they will need more out of Mason Horwat if he stays in the weekend mix.

Penn State hasn’t made a regional since 2000, but Coach Mike Gambino has had them on the cusp. If the pitching staff can take a step forward with the returning pieces and transfers, the offense is good enough for the Nittany Lions to break through.

Purdue Boilermakers (31-23) (11-19)

Non-Conference Notes – The Boilermakers usually play a pretty weak slate of games in non-conf play, but got into the Round Rock Classic where they’ll play Southern Miss, Baylor and Oregon State. They’ve also got a three-game series at home against CWS participant Murray State in May. Midweek home-and-home’s with Indiana State and Ball State aren’t bad either.

Boilers Outlook – Although they came up short of the Big Ten Tournament last season, the Boilermakers have won 30+ games in consecutive seasons. They’ll be looking to get back to Omaha for the third time in six seasons. Offensively, they lose some of their heavy hitters but brought in a big transfer class to go with what does return. Of the returners, 2B Aaron Manias, OF Eli Anderson and 1B CJ Richmond are the most notable. The portal class is led by C Jackson Bessette (UIC) and DH Sam Flores (KSU), while they also added four players from the JUCO ranks.

Purdue’s pitching staff will be led by Friday starter Cole Van Assen, while Gavin Beuter and Austin Klug return in the bullpen, but they return just three of 13 that appeared in 10+ games last season. They did bring in Jarvis Evans (South Carolina) from the SEC, as well as GRAC Pitcher of The Year Thomas Howard (John A. Logan) and Jacob Boland (Chipola) from the JUCO level.

It’s always hard to know what to expect when a team brings in a bunch of JUCO transfers. The Boilers return just five of 14 position players that started 15+ games last season, and the pitching staff isn’t well known outside of Cole Van Asssen. Lots of new faces for Purdue this season.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (29-28) (15-15)

Non-Conference Notes – Over the years, Rutgers has had their fair share of bad non-conf slates, but this one is improved. They open with a four-game series at College of Charleston, followed by a three-game series at Virginia Tech. A trip to the Keith LeClair Classic includes games against East Carolina and Troy, while the midweek slate includes home games against St John’s and UConn.

Scarlet Knights Outlook – Since the Scarlet Knights won 44 games and were snubbed from a regional in ‘22, they’ve won 33, 28 and 29 games. Head coach Steve Owens is trying to get Rutgers back on track in year seven. The make-or-break part of the roster is the pitching staff. They lost their top two starters, Landon Mack and Justin Shadek, to the portal, but it wasn’t all bad, as transfers Vincent Borghese (Central Connecticut) and Dallin Harrison (San Diego) could both be in the rotation. The bullpen returns, arguably, four of their top five guys, led by Joe Mazza, Nolan Peel and Luke Fithian, while Jacob Pedersen (Stony Brook) was a notable add. They also get Zack Konstantinovsky back after he redshirted last season with an injury.

At the plate, OF Peyton Bonds has All-Big Ten potential, with C Matt Chatelle and SS Yomar Carreras back as well. The portal was really good to them, bringing in INF Charlie Meglio (Campbell), OF Chase Krewson (UCF), INF Ryan Jaros (NC State) and All-MAAC OF Thomas Kendrick (St Peter’s).

Prior to Steve Owens arrival in 2020, the program averaged just 22.0 wins over a span of five seasons, so put that in perspective with their “drop” to 30.0 over the last three years. The offense lost a couple of their top guys, but the Bonds/Meglio duo has a lot of potential, as does most of the lineup. If a couple of front of the rotation arms emerge, Rutgers will be back to winning 30+ games.

UCLA Bruins (48-18) (22-8)

Non-Conference Notes – The Big Ten favorite Bruins might have the toughest non-conf schedule. They open with a pair of home series against UC San Diego and TCU, followed by a trip to Arlington to face Tennessee, Texas A&M and Mississippi State. Their location gives them good midweek options, with home-and-home’s against UC Santa Barbara, UC Irvine and Cal State Fullerton.

Bruins Outlook – The Big Ten’s first College World Series appearance since Michigan in 2019, UCLA is looking to be a national title contender this season. They open at #1 in the D1Baseball preseason top 25. The Bruins have one of the most talented rosters this conference has seen in a long time, led by Golden Spikes favorite SS Roch Cholowsky. They return nine of 11 players that started 30+ games, including two All-Big ten selections, 1B Mulivai Levu and 3B Roman Martin, as well as OF Dean West and C Cashel Dugger. Texas transfer OF Will Gasparino joins the fold as well after hitting double-digit home runs last season.

On the mound, UCLA returns all three starters, led by Landon Stump and Michael Barnett, but San Diego transfer Logan Reddemann could end up being the Friday guy. They return nine of their top 11 in innings pitched, including two of their top three in ERA, Jack O’Connor and Wylan Moss. Oh, and freshman pitcher Angel Cervantes decided to pass up a $1.94 million slot bonus in the MLB Draft in favor of joining the Bruins pitching staff.

You have to go all the way back to 1966 (Ohio State) for the last time a Big Ten team won the College World Series, although Michigan came within a game in 2019. Can the Bruins end the 60-year drought? They are a step above last year’s team that made it to Omaha, and the roster does not have a discernable weakness.

USC Trojans (37-23) (18-12)

Non-Conference Notes – Although the main portion of their non-conf schedule is headlined by a four-game series against Cal Poly and not much else, their midweeks are pretty solid. They’ve got home-and-home’s with UC Irvine, Cal State Fullerton and Long Beach State, as well as single games against Oregon State and San Diego.

Trojans Outlook – A historical giant in college baseball, the Trojans made their first regional appearance since 2015 last season. They’re trying to make consecutive regionals for the first time since they went to ten in a row from 1993-2002. There are some big-time losses, including two-way standout Ethan Hedges, but they had 14 players start 15+ games and nine of them return. Amongst the returners, 1B Adrian Lopez and All-Big Ten SS Abbrie Covarrubias and OF Andrew Lamb. From the portal, OF Brock Slaton (Tulane) is the biggest addition, but C Isaac Cadena (TCU) also had a decent year for the Horned Frogs.

On the mound, they lose their two mainstays in the rotation, but Mason Edwards and Andrew Johnson return to slide into weekend starter roles. Two of their top three in the bullpen return, including Sax Matson, while transfers Ace Whitehead (Texas), Chase Herrell (Ohio State) and Henry Chabot (DII Chapman) could all start or come out of the ‘pen.

The Trojans lose their top in the rotation and two of their top three hitters, but a regional is still in the cards for this season. There’s a good mix of returners and transfers, but they’ll need a couple of players to move into the role of “stars” for the team. The talent is there for that to happen.

Washington Huskies (28-27) (17-13)

Non-Conference Notes – The Huskies will open the season in Puerto Rico with a four-game weekend against NC State, Wake Forest, Boston College and Houston. They follow that up with a three-game road trip to Loyola Marymount, but the non-conf schedule is pretty underwhelming, with next to nothing of note for midweeks.

Huskies Outlook – A big-time surprise last season under first-year head coach Eddie Smith, the Huskies finished fifth in the Big Ten standings and look poised to be there again this year. At the plate, they do lose program home run leader AJ Guerrero but return six of nine players that started 40+ games last season, led by 1B Casen Taggart, OF Braeden Terry and SS Sam DeCarlo, while talented sophomore OF Jackson Hotchkiss is also back. They added some portal bats, with C Ethan Swindler (Lafayette) and OF Mic Paul (LSU) leading the way, while OF Aidan Doughtery (UConn) and 2B Tyler Cowan (UIW) give the Huskies plenty of pieces to work with.

On the mound, Jackson Thomas should take over the Friday role, while Tommy Bradenburg and Justin Tims both started double-digit games last season. The bullpen lost its top guy, Isaac Yeager, but gets back Gunnar Nichols and Peysen Sweeney. UNCG transfer Jay Miller could slot in either as a starter or reliever.

If Washington is going to finish in the upper-third of the standings again, they’ll need their offense to do better than a .260 average that was last in the Big Ten. They return some pieces and add some transfers that could allow them to do that. An improved offense with a similar strength pitching staff could push the Huskies into regional conversation.