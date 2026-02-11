2026 commit Carley Ceshker continues Wisconsin-to-Iowa pipeline

As the Iowa women’s wrestling program turns its attention toward the postseason, it’s also keeping one eye on the future.

And a new member of that future was added on Tuesday in the form of Carley Ceshker.

Pronounced CHESS-ker, the Lake Geneva, Wisconsin native chose the Hawkeyes over fellow finalists North Central (IL) and Oklahoma State (club).

“It was really hard…and I want to thank all of my coaches and family for helping me through this…but I’ll be committing to the University of Iowa,” said Ceshker during an interview with FloWrestling.

“It just felt like home. The culture and the history there – the community that Iowa has is like no other. The fans are crazy, and they try to grow women’s wrestling so well.”

“It’s something hard to say no to – you want to be a part of it.”

An association with Ceshker was clearly something Iowa wanted to be part of as well – and for good reason.

Currently ranked #2 at 135 pounds in Flo’s latest national rankings, the high school senior has long been among the top middleweight prospects in America.

She also has some personal ties to the Iowa program that undoubtedly played a role in the Hawkeyes’ ability to earn her commitment.

(But we’ll get to that in a little bit.)

What she brings

As I mentioned, Ceshker is no stranger to being recognized among the nation’s elite.

Her breakout moment may have come in late 2022, when the then 15-year-old won a title at the Midlands Championships. Along the way, she defeated multiple collegiate athletes in her 123-pound bracket, including eventual two-time national champion Amani Jones (North Central).

For her efforts, Ceshker was named USA Wrestling Athlete of the Week.

Since then, she has remained a staple near the top of the most prestigious prep tournaments in the country.

On three separate occasions, Ceshker has placed third or higher at both Super 32 and Fargo – including a pair of runner-up finishes at each.

She’s a Who’s Number One veteran – facing off against all-world 2027 recruit Taina Fernandez. And earlier that same year, she battled current number one pound-for-pound prospect (and fellow Hawkeye commit) Everest Leydecker in a best-of-three final for a spot on the U17 World team.

Ceshker (black) wrestles against Taina Fernandez (red) at the 2023 edition of FloWrestling’s “Who’s Number One” event. (Photo by: Sam Janicki)

As such, Ceshker’s future goals are as lofty as they come:

“Definitely (a) national title – winning a natty,” she said in her Flo interview. “I want to keep going on the USA circuit and making a World team.”

Hawkeye ties

In some ways, Ceshker’s winding up at Iowa almost felt fated to be when one considers both her own talents and the connection she has to the most accomplished wrestler in program history.

Two-time national champion (and two-time World bronze medalist) Kylie Welker is that connective tissue.

A fellow Wisconsinite, Welker was the first-ever commit to head coach Clarissa Chun and the Iowa women’s program.

And only a week or two before that, she made one of the first recruiting visits in program history – one the included Ceshker in tow.

Recruits for @IowaW_Wrestling in town this weekend.

Faith Cole

Katie Gomez

Brianna Gonzalez

Emilie Gonzalez

Reese Larramendy

Ella Schmit

Jennifer Soto

Kylie Welker pic.twitter.com/J784mrgwVP — Tony Hager (@hagertony) January 28, 2022 Carley Ceshker (far right) joined Kylie Welker (second from right) on one of the first recruiting visits for the Iowa women’s program.

“We used to go to the same club – our hometown club,” says Ceshker of their origin as close friends.

“(That weekend) she was like, ‘Do you want to go on the visit with me?’”

“I was like, heck yeah! So, I went along with her and her dad.”

Just an eighth grader at the time, Ceshker still had fond memories of the experience when speaking with Flo.

“I got to see the visit, and it was awesome – and it only has gone up from there,” she said. “They’ve got a new facility and so much more that they just keep growing – it’s amazing there.”

Ceshker has spent time around the Hawkeyes ever since, and may have had far fewer questions than the typical recruit given her familiarity with the program.

“I’ve been around their whole program forever…That has definitely been a plus. I got to (kind of) be alongside the team, and I got to see it grow.”

On the mat, there’s also one distinct similarity between Ceshker and her predecessor/friend.

She, like Welker, utilizes a really nice snatch single – oftentimes transitioning right into par terre to light up the scoreboard:

Future fit

Currently ranked at 135 pounds, Ceshker conceivably fits somewhere in the 131/138-range at the college level.

Between those weights, Iowa is slated to lose a quartet of wrestlers by the end of 2026-27. And regarding 138 specifically, there may not be a more wide-open weight for the Hawkeyes next season.

We’ll see how Ceshker ultimately fits into the mix. But she’ll push (and be pushed by) several other hungry, talented Iowa middleweights from the time she steps on campus this fall.

Ceshker becomes the fifth member of a high-powered 2026 recruiting class for the Hawkeyes. And she joins fellow commit Taylor Whiting as a continuation of the Wisconsin-to-Iowa pipeline started by Welker and added to by Macey Kilty (also a multi-time Senior World medalist) in the years since the women’s program’s inception.

Later this month, Ceshker (left) will seek to win her third Wisconsin high school state title. (Photo by: Scott Ash/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

They may not be the last either – especially with some more talented prospects hailing from the “Badger State” in next year’s class.

Iowa’s 2026 recruiting class